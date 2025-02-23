CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for February 23 – March 8, 2025

On the network front, the next 2 weeks see the series premiere of 3 new series. On the reality front, fan favourites Survivor & The Amazing Race return with an all-new season. Also, new NBC 10-part nature docuseries The Americas premieres. In addition, The Oscars air March 2.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series, the return of 1923, Beauty in Black & Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the series finale of A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new historical drama House of David, Apple TV+’s new German medical drama Berlin ER, BBC One’s limited series historical drama Dope Girls (airing on CTV Drama Channel) and 3 new series from Netflix: sports comedy Running Point, Italian period drama The Leopard and British drama Toxic Town. Also, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Funny Woman, Prime Target & School Spirits conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 8 new series premiere: Denise Richards & Her Wild Things (Bravo), Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feasts, Clash of the Cookbooks, Pamela’s Cooking with Love (Flavour Network), Outrageous Homes (Home Network), Lost Treasures of The Bible (National Geographic), Honest Renovations (Home Network), Black Widow (Slice) and With Love, Meghan (Netflix), while The Great American Recipe (Flavour Network) and Fatal Family Feuds, The Real Murders of Orange County (Oxygen) return with all-new seasons.

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 23

1923 – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



THE AMERICAS – SERIES PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 7pm ET) *10-Part Docuseries*

Tom Hanks narrates a 10-episode television event from the executive producers of Planet Earth, exploring the extraordinary worlds and wildlife of North and South America. The breathtaking journey follows amazing creatures living in their natural habitats across the supercontinent, including diverse terrains like the Atlantic Coast, Mexico, Wild West, Amazon, Frozen North, Gulf Coast, Andes, Caribbean, West Coast and Patagonia.



SUITS LA – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. But his firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

The Great American Recipe – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)



BLACK WIDOW – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Manipulative Dena Thompson deceives her husbands through fraud and violence, leaving them emotionally and financially devastated until police uncover her twisted criminal scheme.



GROSS POINTE GARDEN SOCIETY – SERIES PREMIERE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

In a wealthy suburb where everything appears to be perfect on the surface, four members of the local garden club get entangled in a scandalous murder.

Funny Woman – SEASON 2 FINALE (PBS @ 10:30pm ET)

MONDAY FEBRUARY 24



DOPE GIRLS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

As WWI ends, housewife Kate Galloway sets up a nightclub in Soho to support her daughters; Kate must contend with a dangerous gangster family and the police to survive



PAMELA’S COOKING WITH LOVE – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Pamela Anderson invites chefs to join her on a stunning rural property on Vancouver Island, where together they’ll prepare delicious plant-based meals.



ANDI OLIVER’S FABULOUS FEASTS – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

Andi Oliver uses her passion for parties to create eight fabulous feasts. Along the way, she helps unite communities and tells the incredible stories of the people and places she visits.

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 25



SMALL ACHIEVABLE GOALS – SERIES PREMIERE (CBC @ 9pm ET)

Kris and Julie are two wildly different women in the throes of menopause, thrust together to produce a podcast. The pair embark on an unpredictable journey of transformation, helping each other through workplace challenges and office politics, dating disasters and relationship drama, and some serious health concerns.



OUTRAGEOUS HOMES – SERIES PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

From the unusual and unconventional to the eccentric and eclectic, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen visits some of the UK’s most outrageous homes and celebrates their proud-to-be-different owners and designers

Halifax Comedy Festival – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (CBC @ 9:30pm ET)

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 26



BERLIN ER – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV+) *Germany*

After her private life falls apart, a young doctor seeking a fresh start takes over the emergency room in Berlin’s busiest hospital. Battling staff resistance and a run-down system, she must unite her team to save live

Survivor – SEASON 48 PREMIERE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 27



HOUSE OF DAVID – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who becomes the most celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As one leader falls, another must rise.



RUNNING POINT – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she’s unexpectedly put in charge of her family’s pro basketball team.



TOXIC TOWN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *UK* *4-Part Limited Series*

When dozens of babies in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers embark on a battle to hold those responsible to account. Based on a true story.

SUNDAY MARCH 2

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches – SEASON 2 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)



The Oscars – 3.5hr Special (CTV and ABC @ 7pm ET)

The 97th Annual Academy Awards, honoring achievements in film, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

MONDAY MARCH 3

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story – SERIES FINALE (BritBox)

TUESDAY MARCH 4



WITH LOVE, MEGHAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Fatal Family Feuds – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)



DENISE RICHARDS & HER WILD THINGS – SERIES PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

Step into the glamorous yet chaotic world of actress, model, but most importantly, mother, Denise Richards as she navigates the complexities of blended family life with her daughters and new husband, Aaron. Follow along as they navigate the intricacies of modern influencing and celebrity status with everyday challenges, offering an intimate glimpse into their unique family life.



LOST TREASURES OF THE BIBLE – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Archaeologists make new discoveries in Nineveh, the Bible’s city of sin.

The Real Murders of Orange County – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)



CLASH OF THE COOKBOOKS – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10:15pm ET)

In this competition, chefs from across the country take recipes from the page to the plate by cooking from history’s greatest and the world’s toughest cookbooks.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 5

Prime Target – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV+)



THE LEOPARD – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Italy* *6-Part Limited Series*

Amid the unification of 1860s Italy, a Sicilian prince grapples with the collision between his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change.

The Amazing Race – SEASON 37 PREMIERE (CTV and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

THURSDAY MARCH 6

Beauty in Black – SEASON 1, PART 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

School Spirits – SEASON 2 FINALE (Paramount+)

9-1-1 – Season 8 Spring Premiere (Global and ABC @ 8pm ET)

Doctor Odyssey – Season 1 Spring Premiere (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 21 Spring Premiere (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY MARCH 7

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)