Tubi Canada Live TV Channel Lineup

The Following is a list of the Live TV (FAST Channels) available on Tubi Canada:
SPORTS
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA TOUR
beIN Sports Xtra
DAZN TV
NHRA Drag Racing
Poker Go
Real Madrid TV
Top Rank Classics (Boxing)
TSN The Ocho (Canadian)
UFC
Watch AEW (NEW!)
Waypoint TV
BLACK ENTERTAINMENT
FilmRise Black TV
CLASSIC TV
Nash Bridges
The Carol Burnett Show
The F.B.I. by WBtv
The Johnny Carson Show
The Rifleman
Wanted: Dead or Alive
COMEDY
Anger Management Channel
Are We There Yet?
CTV Laughs (Canadian)
Corner Gas Channel (Canadian)
Mystery Science Theater 3000
Noovo Ça Ç’est Drôle! (French) (Canadian)
DOCUMENTARIES
Ax Men
Dr. G Medical Examiner
Intervention
Untold Stories of the ER
GAMES & COMPETITION
Deal or No Deal
Fear Factor
Supermarket Sweep
The Biggest Loser
Wipeout Xtra
HORROR
FilmRise Horror
KIDS & FAMILY
Kartoon Channel!
LIFESTYLE
BBC Top Gear
CTV@Home (Canadian)
Garden with Monty Don
Hagerty
Homeful (Canadian)
Property Brothers
The Bob Ross Channel
The Design Network
MOVIE CHANNELS
At the Movies by WBtv
CTV Movies (Canadian)
Classic Cinema by WBtv
MovieSphere by Lionsgate
Noovo Cinéma (French) (Canadian)
MYSTERY
BBC Silent Witness / New Tricks
BritBox Mysteries
Midsomer Murders
Unsolved Mysteries
POP CULTURE
Mr. Beast
REALITY
American Pickers
CTV Gets Real (Canadian)
CTV Gridlock (Canadian)
Cheaters
Confess by Nosey
Court TV
Court TV: Legendary Trials
Dog The Bounty Hunter
Duck Dynasty
Nosey
SCI-FI & SUPERNATURAL
Haunt TV (Canadian)
Doctor Who Classic
SCIENCE & NATURE
CTV The Mightiest (Canadian)
Evolution Earth
History & Warfare
Modern Marvels
The Pet Collective
TRUE CRIME
CTV Crime (Canadian)
FilmRise True Crime
Forensic Files
Super Channel Uncovered (Canadian)
The FBI Files
True Crime Now (Canadian)
Noovo Crime (French) (Canadian)
TV DRAMAS
Generation Drama by WBtv
Nikita by WBtv
Super Channel Hearties (Canadian)
BUSINESS NEWS
Bloomberg Originals
Bloomberg TV+
WEATHER
The Weather Network (Canadian)