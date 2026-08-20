Tubi Canada Live TV Channel Lineup

The Following is a list of the Live TV (FAST Channels) available on Tubi Canada:

SPORTS

NBA

NHL

NASCAR

PGA TOUR

beIN Sports Xtra

DAZN TV

NHRA Drag Racing

Poker Go

Real Madrid TV

Top Rank Classics (Boxing)

TSN The Ocho (Canadian)

UFC

Watch AEW (NEW!)

Waypoint TV

BLACK ENTERTAINMENT

FilmRise Black TV

CLASSIC TV

Nash Bridges

The Carol Burnett Show

The F.B.I. by WBtv

The Johnny Carson Show

The Rifleman

Wanted: Dead or Alive

COMEDY

Anger Management Channel

Are We There Yet?

CTV Laughs (Canadian)

Corner Gas Channel (Canadian)

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Noovo Ça Ç’est Drôle! (French) (Canadian)

DOCUMENTARIES

Ax Men

Dr. G Medical Examiner

Intervention

Untold Stories of the ER

GAMES & COMPETITION

Deal or No Deal

Fear Factor

Supermarket Sweep

The Biggest Loser

Wipeout Xtra

HORROR

FilmRise Horror

KIDS & FAMILY

Kartoon Channel!

LIFESTYLE

BBC Top Gear

CTV@Home (Canadian)

Garden with Monty Don

Hagerty

Homeful (Canadian)

Property Brothers

The Bob Ross Channel

The Design Network

MOVIE CHANNELS

At the Movies by WBtv

CTV Movies (Canadian)

Classic Cinema by WBtv

MovieSphere by Lionsgate

Noovo Cinéma (French) (Canadian)

MYSTERY

BBC Silent Witness / New Tricks

BritBox Mysteries

Midsomer Murders

Unsolved Mysteries

POP CULTURE

Mr. Beast

REALITY

American Pickers

CTV Gets Real (Canadian)

CTV Gridlock (Canadian)

Cheaters

Confess by Nosey

Court TV

Court TV: Legendary Trials

Dog The Bounty Hunter

Duck Dynasty

Nosey

SCI-FI & SUPERNATURAL

Haunt TV (Canadian)

Doctor Who Classic

SCIENCE & NATURE

CTV The Mightiest (Canadian)

Evolution Earth

History & Warfare

Modern Marvels

The Pet Collective

TRUE CRIME

CTV Crime (Canadian)

FilmRise True Crime

Forensic Files

Super Channel Uncovered (Canadian)

The FBI Files

True Crime Now (Canadian)

Noovo Crime (French) (Canadian)

TV DRAMAS

Generation Drama by WBtv

Nikita by WBtv

Super Channel Hearties (Canadian)

BUSINESS NEWS

Bloomberg Originals

Bloomberg TV+

WEATHER

The Weather Network (Canadian)