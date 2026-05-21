May 21 – 27: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

MAY 22 – JOSH JOHNSON: SYMPHONY *Comedy Special Premiere*

In his debut HBO stand-up special, Emmy®-nominated comedian, writer, and actor Josh Johnson performs all new material about our shared experiences as humans. While many audiences know Johnson from his prolific YouTube presence and takes on timely issues as a rotating host of “The Daily Show,” his hourlong special highlights the comedian’s unique point of view and signature creativity as he reflects on strange childhood experiences, the perils of being labeled “nice,” challenging family dynamics, and navigating life’s most awkward moments. Leading the audience to laughter the way a conductor guides musicians, JOSH JOHNSON: SYMPHONY showcases the comedian’s humor, warmth, and relatability to offer a truly original and unforgettable experience.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of May 21 – 27.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

May 22 – JOSH JOHNSON: SYMPHONY (Comedy Special)

Movies

May 22 – THE UPSIDE

May 22 – THE MOMENT

May 22 – CLIKA

May 22 – THE BRIDE!

May 22 – THE BRIDE! WITH ASL

May 22 – THE CARPENTER’S SON

May 22 – GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE

May 24 – BEST SERVED COLD: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY #9 *Canadian Title*

STARZ

May 21 – EARTH *Canadian Title*

May 21 – WATER *Canadian Title*

May 21 – FIRE *Canadian Title*

May 22 – THE UPSIDE

Additional Highlights

May 22 – THE CHI S8 E1 (Season Premiere)

May 22 – SKINS S1-7 (Series Premiere)

May 24 – ACES: THE ATP NO. 1 CLUB S1 (Docuseries Premiere)

May 25 – BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS S5 E1 (Season Premiere)

May 26 – THE GATHERING S1 E6 (Season Finale)

May 26 – J’AI ÉTÉ KIDNAPPÉ S1 E10 (Season Finale)

May 26 – ROAD TO 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP E1 & 2 (Series Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

May 22 – FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR S1 E12 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 22 – GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE S2 E21-22 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 23 – BOSTON BLUE S1 E20 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 24 – BEST SERVED COLD: A HANNAH SWENSEN MYSTERY #9 *following CTV Life

May 24 – W5: AVERY HAINES INVESTIGATES – THE AIRPORT CONSPIRACY *following CTV

May 25 – TRACKER S3 E22 (Season Finale) *following CTV