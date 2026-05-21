Curiouscast Launches New Podcast,Hostile History, About The History Of Armed Conflict and Rebellion

Curiouscast is thrilled to announce the launch of Hostile History to its podcast lineup today – a brand-new program that takes listeners inside some of the most defining wars and rebellions through the years, hosted by military historian, professor, and now podcast host Dr. David Borys.

From Genghis Khan and the Crusades, to the Vietnam War, and the U.S. war with Iran, Hostile History travels between past and present to help better explain the present and future – because history doesn’t just repeat, it’s echoes through time.

“Dr. David Borys has dedicated his career to understanding armed conflict across the centuries. This podcast allows listeners to understand war and rebellion in a way that makes what is happening around the world right now make much more sense,” said Chris ‘Dunner’ Duncombe, Director of Streaming and Podcasting, Curiouscast. “We are thrilled to add this collaboration to our powerful history podcast lineup.”

“Curiouscast is an award-winning podcast network with exceptional shows, and from our very first brainstorming call it has been incredible to work with Corus and bring Hostile History to life,” said Dr. David Borys.

Hostile History launches with a four-part series on Iran with the first two episodes of that series available on Amazon Music right now or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts.