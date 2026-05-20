Gusto TV’s Original Series Named Winners in Food & Beverage Television at the 47th Annual Telly Awards

Gusto TV is proud to announce four wins at the 47th Annual Telly Awards in the Food & Beverage category, recognizing the network’s continued excellence in food and lifestyle programming.

The wins highlight Gusto TV’s diverse slate of original programming, from globally inspired culinary storytelling to approachable cooking shows that celebrate food, culture, and connection.

This season’s winners embodied the Telly Awards’ theme of “Capture the Original,” celebrating video work that redefines what is possible across every screen.

“Food television should make you hungry, but it should also make you feel something.” said Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “That’s what our team works so hard to do every day, and seeing these four series recognized by the Telly Awards is an absolute honor.”

Now in its 47th year, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens, celebrating work from leading media companies, broadcasters, production teams, and creative agencies around the world.

This year, the Telly Awards received more than 13,000 entries from across the globe. Winners were chosen by The Telly Awards Judging Council, an industry body of more than 250 experts across the world of video and television. This year’s judges included Tamara Kruger, Head of Content and Sponsorships, Google; Janet Graham Borba, Executive VP of Production, HBO; Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer, WNBA; and Andrea Wertheim, Senior Manager Post Production, Netflix.

www.tellyawards.com/ winners. The full list of the 47th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at

Gusto TV continues to expand its global reach with a growing lineup of premium series available across multiple platforms internationally.