Fierce Friendships Come in All Shapes and Species in Season 2 of My Best Friend’s an Animal, premiering on June 6 Love Nature in Canada

The Love Nature original series My Best Friend’s an Animal returns for a second season, featuring heartwarming stories of humans who share extraordinary friendships with animals. Filmed around the world and featuring six compelling stories per episode, the series explores how humans and animals can save each other’s lives, challenge stereotypes and form remarkable bonds across species. While the wild animals featured this season span the globe, Canadians will recognize several species from their own backyard, including pigeons, beavers, brown bears, raccoons and even a gaggle of geese. Watch with your best friend, whether human, animal or otherwise. Season 2 of My Best Friend’s an Animal premieres June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Love Nature in Canada. Love Nature is also available via Prime Video Channels with My Best Friend’s an Animal, Season 2 available to stream from June 7, with new episodes uploaded weekly.

From pigeons to predators, Season 2 introduces unforgettable friendships from across the animal kingdom. When Laetitia rescued Pam the pigeon outside her workplace in 2020 after he fell from his nest as a squab, she realized he would not survive in the wild and has cared for him as a domesticated pet ever since. In Tanzania, Pendo and her “hero rat” Kobe enjoy eating watermelon together when Kobe isn’t busy sniffing out landmines and saving lives. After moving to the Bahamas in 2017, marine enthusiast Chelle formed an extraordinary bond with a four-metre hammerhead shark and has been free-diving with him ever since. Meanwhile, in Botswana, conservationist Valentin Grüner raised Sirga from a tiny cub into the 300-kilogram lioness she is today.