Chris Glover Named New Host of CBC Radio’s Metro Morning

CBC Toronto today announced veteran CBC journalist Chris Glover as the host of CBC Radio’s top-rated morning show, Metro Morning . Connecting people and communities with the latest in news, weather and traffic, Metro Morning is heard weekdays from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. ET across the GTHA on CBC Radio (99.1 FM) and streams live on the CBC News App .

“Chris’ enthusiasm for Toronto news is boundless,” said Laura Green, Managing Editor, CBC Toronto. “There aren’t enough hours in Metro Morning for all the stories I know he’ll want to tell. His years unpacking the day’s top stories have given him a profound understanding of how critical it is for journalists to give audiences the context they need, when they need it. I’m looking forward to hearing where Chris takes the show.”

Glover’s 17-year career at CBC has taken him from a reporter in Halifax, a legislative correspondent for CBC News in Manitoba, to frequent deployments to CBC’s D.C. bureau where he reported from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in the moments after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In Toronto, he has hosted and reported for CBC News, CBC News Network and most recently was one of the hosts of CBC’s investigative TV show Marketplace.

“Since I was a little kid growing up in the suburbs, I’ve relied on CBC to help me connect with my favourite city, Toronto,” said Glover. “Joining the Metro Morning team as the next host is a dream come true. I admire the show’s ability to empower, entertain and bring people together, so this opportunity is an honour.”

Born and raised in Whitby, Ontario, Glover attended Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson) and has called Toronto’s Fashion District home for over a decade. A recipient of a RTDNA Award for his 2023 election coverage, he has also received a ‘Best Reporter, Local’ nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards.

“At a time when the world can feel increasingly complex and unpredictable, Metro Morning is with you every morning helping to make sense of it all,” said Glover. “I hope the show will remain a calm, smart and fun way for people to start their day. I’m ready for the early mornings so listeners can wake up informed, and hopefully with a smile!”