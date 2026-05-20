Netflix Top 10: Week of May 11 – “The Roast of Kevin Hart” Heats Up to No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

“Let it burn,” sang Usher at The Roast of Kevin Hart, which lit up the No. 1 spot on the English TV list with 13.5 million views. The special put the actor and comedian in the hot seat for all the smoke from Sheryl Underwood, Chelsea Handler, Jeff Ross, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Tony Hinchcliffe, Regina Hall, and more. Plus, Dwayne Johnson, Teyana Taylor, Tom Brady, Lizzo, Venus and Serena Williams, and Katt Williams made surprise appearances, adding fuel to the fire. Shane Gillis hosted the raw and ruthless night of laughs, which streamed live from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest.

Swapped is flying high at the top of the English film list, collecting 26.4 million views. The animated adventure debuted to record breaking demand, claiming the highest viewership for any Netflix animated movie in its first two weeks. Since its launch, it has amassed 80.6 million views. The film centers around Ollie (voiced by Michael B. Jordan), a chipmunk-like pookoo taught to stay hidden from the aggressive, bird-like javans such as Ivy (voiced by Juno Temple). When the two sworn enemies accidentally swap species, they are forced to walk in each other’s feathers and fur, and must work together to save their magical wilderness.

Another highly watched movie featuring a lovable animal character is Remarkably Bright Creatures, which floated to the No. 2 spot on the list with 20.3 million views. The quietly profound adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s hit novel stars Sally Field as a grieving widow who stumbles on a life-changing discovery, thanks to unlikely friendships with a local newcomer (Lewis Pullman) and a giant Pacific octopus (voiced by Alfred Molina).

The Crash drove up to the No. 3 spot on the list, earning 11.7 million views. The true-crime documentary recounts a horrific 2022 collision in which a car traveling 100 miles per hour led to two passenger deaths. What first appeared to be a tragic accident began to look like the scene of a calculated crime.

Nemesis locked in at No. 3 on the English TV list, bringing in 7.1 million views. The critically acclaimed thriller series from Power franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp introduces two men on opposite sides of the law – an expert jewel thief (Y’lan Noel), and a brilliant police detective (Matthew Law) – each of whom grows increasingly obsessed with the other’s talents.

Another engrossing drama staying hot is Man on Fire. After topping the chart for two weeks, it landed in the No. 5 spot with 5.5 million views, totaling 29.1 million views to date. The series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s book series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy, a former Special Forces mercenary who takes a dangerous job that hits close to home – all while battling extreme PTSD.

True crime audiences also streamed the second season of Worst Ex Ever, which rose to the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 8.1 million views. The documentary series dissects incidents of love gone wrong through interviews with survivors, victims’ families, and investigators.

Speaking of relationships, the fourth season of Perfect Match launched in the No. 9 spot on the list with 2.3 million views. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the dating competition gathers singles from the Netflix Reality Universe, Love Island, Vanderpump Rules, and other hit shows, as they pair up and take on physical challenges that put their budding romances to the test. The eight-episode season concludes on May 27.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine stole the top spot on the non-English TV list with a bounty of 6.2 million views. The latest limited series in the Money Heist universe is the second installment after Berlin and the Jewels of Paris, with Pedro Alonso reprising his role as the cheeky titular thief. This time, he summons the crew to Seville, Spain, to one-up an ambitious duke who has his eyes on a Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece.

My Dearest Assassin fought its way to the top spot of the non-English film list, garnering 6.2 million views. The Thai action-drama follows Lhan (Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul), a girl with a rare blood type who’s rescued by a family of assassins, and seeks revenge on the same ruthless hunter who once murdered her parents.

KARTAVYA premiered in the No. 2 spot on the list with 4.7 million views. Written and directed by Pulkit (Bhakshak), the Indian thriller follows a police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who must decide how far he’ll go to uphold his duty. Will he choose to investigate a journalist’s suspicious death, or will he shirk his responsibilities in order to protect his younger brother from impending doom?

The second season of Devil May Cry, which debuted in the No. 6 spot on the English TV list with 4.1 million views, dives just as deep into family affairs. The latest episodes of the action-fantasy series see Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, in a battle against his estranged twin brother, forcing him to finally confront his own demons.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Swapped

2 Remarkably Bright Creatures

3 The Crash

4 Apex

5 Goat

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 Mother’s Day

8 Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard

9 Mechanic: Resurrection

10 I Am Legend

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 The Roast of Kevin Hart

2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

3 Nemesis: Season 1

4 Legends: Season 1

5 Man on Fire: Season 1

6 Devil May Cry: Season 2

7 Raw: May 11, 2026

8 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

9 Perfect Match: Season 4

10 Danny Go!: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Remarkably Bright Creatures

2 The Crash

3 Swapped

4 It Ends With Us

5 Marty, Life is Short

6 Apex

7 Novocaine

8 Despicable Me 4

9 Blood and Bone

10 Twisters

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 The Roast of Kevin Hart

2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

3 Perfect Match: Season 4

4 Legends: Season 1

5 Nemesis: Season 1

6 Man on Fire: Season 1

7 WWE Raw: May 11, 2026

8 WWE Smackdown: May 15, 2026

9 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

10 Running Point: Season 2

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 The Roast of Kevin Hart

2 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

3 Nemesis: Season 1

4 WWE Raw: May 11, 2026

5 Man on Fire: Season 1

6 La Brea: Season 1

7 Devil May Cry: Season 2

8 Danny Go!: Season 1

9 Perfect Match: Season 4

10 Legends: Season 1