CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for May 17 – 30, 2026

Finale season continues on the network front, with the final two weeks of May seeing 12 more finales. On the reality & game show front, Hollywood Squares, Next Level Chef & Survivor conclude their current season. In addition, late night talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert concludes its run, airing its final episode May 21. Also, the 52nd American Music Awards air May 25.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series, the return of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Bad Thoughts, Deli Boys, Murder Mindfully, Skymed, The Chi & The Four Seasons and the series finale of Hacks, The Boys & Under Salt Marsh. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Austalian comedy Dog Park (airing on W Network); Acorn TV’s new British drama Summerwater; Apple TV’s sci-fi drama Star City; MGM+’s new superhero period drama Spider-Noir (airing on Amazon Prime Video Canada) Netflix’s new fantasy drama The Boroughs and British drama The Death of Bunny Munro (airing on Showcase). Also, Dead & Buried, For All Mankind, Half Man, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, The Audacity & The Testaments conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: In the City (Bravo Canada) and In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers (Discovery Canada). Also, Fugitives Caught on Tape & Storage Wars (A&E), Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch (Discovery Canada), What Drives You with John Cena (CTV Speed Channel), America’s Culinary Cup (Flavour Network), Castle Impossible (HGTV Canada), The Proof is Out There: Alien Edition (History Canada), Hollywood Demons (Investigation Discovery Canada), Tucci in Italy (National Geographic Canada), Celebrations with Lacey Chabert (W Network) and Queen of the Castle (Crave) return with an all-new season. Also, the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards air May 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Kylie, a 3-Part docuseries that explores the life and iconic five-decade career of Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue; Rafa, a 4-part docuseries that delves into Rafael Nadal’s illustrious tennis career.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MAY 17



61st Academy of Country Music Awards – 2hr Special (Amazon Prime Video)

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by country superstar Shania Twain.

60 Minutes – SEASON 58 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 7pm ET)

America’s Funniest Home Videos – SEASON 36 FINALE (CHCH and ABC @ 7pm ET)

America’s Culinary Cup – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 7:30pm ET)

Family Guy – SEASON 24 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Tucci in Italy – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

Bob’s Burgers – SEASON 16 FINALE (FOX @ 9:30pm ET)



IN THE EYE OF THE STORM: CHASERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

Every year tornado junkies descend on America’s tornado alley. These storm chasers put everything on the line to prove they’re the best in the game.

MONDAY MAY 18

FBI – SEASON 8 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

What Drives You With John Cena – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Speed Channel @ 8pm ET)

CIA – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Hollywood Demons – SEASON 2 FINALE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY MAY 19

Under Salt Marsh – SERIES FINALE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)



IN THE CITY – SERIES PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 9pm ET)

After years of wild summers in the Hamptons, Amanda and Kyle might be ready to leave their Summer House behind and focus on their life in New York City… or the suburbs! Alongside their friends, we will see how this new group is beginning their next chapter of adulthood.

The Proof is Out There: Alien Edition – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MAY 20

Margo’s Got Money Troubles – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

The Boys – SERIES FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



KYLIE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Follows Kylie Minogue as she opens her personal archives and reflects on her career, addressing public scrutiny, personal loss and illness through home movies and interviews.

Survivor – SEASON 50 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 21



THE BOROUGHS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have, time.

Skymed – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Next Level Chef – SEASON 5 FINALE (CTV @ 7pm ET and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear – SERIES FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Ghosts – SEASON 5 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

Elsbeth – SEASON 3 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 10pm ET)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – SERIES FINALE (CBS @ 11:35pm ET)

FRIDAY MAY 22

The Chi – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Crave) *Final Season*

Sheriff Country – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Fugitives Caught on Tape – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

Fire Country – SEASON 4 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Boston Blue – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY MAY 24

The Audacity – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+)

Bad Thoughts – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Marshals – SEASON 1 FINALE (CBS @ 8pm ET)

Tracker – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV and CBS @ 9pm ET)

The Chi – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY MAY 25

Dead & Buried – SEASON 1 FINALE (Acorn TV)



SUMMERWATER – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

At a Scottish loch-side cabin park, multiple families deal with hidden tensions and personal struggles while experiencing brief moments of joy from their separate vacation homes.



52nd American Music Awards – 3hr Special (Citytv and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Honoring the most influential artists and songs of today, alongside unforgettable performances and special moments, in a multi-genre, cross-generational celebration of music live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



DOG PARK -SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET)

In the grip of a mid-life crisis, Roland meets the eternal optimist Samantha and her life-loving group of dog-parkers; as Roland begrudgingly keeps returning to the park, he realises he might need a community to belong to.



THE DEATH OF BUNNY MUNRO – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 10pm ET)

A sex-addict traveling salesman uses his door-to-door beauty products to meet women.

TUESDAY MAY 26

Castle Impossible – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MAY 27



SPIDER-NOIR – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video Canada)

Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.

The Testaments – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+ Canada)

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Perfect Match – SEASON 4 FINALE (Netflix)

Hollywood Squares – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 28

Deli Boys – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

The Four Seasons – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Murder Mindfully – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Hacks – SERIES FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY MAY 29

For All Mankind – SEASON 5 FINALE (Apple TV)



STAR CITY – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

A sequel to For All Mankind, Soviet cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers risk everything in an ambitious space program aiming to be the first to reach the moon.

Queen of the Castle – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)



RAFA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Docuseries*

Delves into Rafael Nadal’s illustrious tennis career, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his personal life, unseen archives and his journey to return to competitive play in 2024 after overcoming injuries in 2023.

SATURDAY MAY 30

Storage Wars – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Half Man – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)