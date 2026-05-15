CBC, ABC and BBC Partner to Revive Beloved Audio Series Short Cuts

National public broadcasters CBC, ABC and the BBC announced that they are joining forces to bring back the beloved audio short-form documentary series Short Cuts as a podcast and radio series, with the original host, British comedian Josie Long, and produced by the creators of the series, U.K. radio production company Falling Tree Productions. From its inception in 2012 and up until its final episode in 2025, the original long-running program was known as a home for award-winning personal documentaries and experimental storytelling, and developed a devoted international following.

For the relaunch, Falling Tree Productions has announced a call for pitches, open from now until 11:59 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 1 on their website . The new iteration of the series will premiere in 2027 everywhere podcasts are available, as well as on CBC Listen , BBC Sounds and ABC listen , and radio platforms CBC Radio, BBC Radio 4 and ABC Radio.

“I can’t wait to start making Short Cuts again,” said host Josie Long. “It’s been the joy and privilege of my career to present this series! There are so many new ideas, voices and ways of making things in sound to discover – I’m proud to be a part of a show that is dedicated to helping bring these into the world.”

“This landmark collaboration not only revives a beloved series, but also represents a shared commitment to nurturing creativity and excellence in narrative audio,” said Arif Noorani, Director, CBC Podcasts. “By sharing resources and expanding audiences with BBC and ABC, we are building on the Short Cuts legacy of developing the next generation of audio makers.”

“Short Cuts is a brilliant showcase for inventive, intimate audio storytelling, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to global audiences through this collaboration with CBC and the BBC,” said Jess Radburn, ABC Head of Audio on Demand. “This renowned short-form series gives Australian creators the chance to be heard alongside leading emerging and established talent worldwide, and through the open pitch call we’re supporting the next wave of bold audio storytellers on a global stage.”

“I’m delighted that the BBC is partnering with CBC and ABC to bring Short Cuts back, not only to its existing loyal fanbase but also to new listeners around the world,” says Mohit Bakaya, Director of Speech and Controller of BBC Radio 4. “It’s a powerful example of how public broadcasters can join forces to champion distinctive audio, and a brilliant addition to the opportunities Radio 4 already offers to emerging producers to help them develop their craft.”

Known for its adventurous spirit, the original Short Cuts series became a cornerstone of the global audio community, with each episode featuring a selection of short documentaries exploring a wide range of subjects through inventive and highly crafted audio. The series offered both established and emerging creators a rare space to experiment with form, sound and narrative. Short Cuts has received two Gold awards for Best Radio Podcast at the British Podcast Awards; the Gold Award, Best New Artists and Best Short at the Third Coast International Audio Festival; the Miller Audio Prize in Audio Documentary; as well as awards from Prix Marulić, Grand Prix Nova, and Hearsay Festival.

As part of the relaunch, Falling Tree Productions is hosting an open call for pitches from international audio producers. The call invites both emerging and established makers to submit ideas for short audio documentaries that embody the spirit of Short Cuts: inventive, personal, and sonically adventurous. More information can be found on their website , and pitches can be submitted from now until 11:59 p.m. BST on Wednesday, July 1.