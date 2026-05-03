CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for May 3 – 16, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, Call the Midwife, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Grey’s Anatomy, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, NCIS, NCIS Origins, NCIS Sydney, The Hunting Party, The Rookie & Will Trent. and the series finale of DMV, The Neighborhood & Watson. On the reality & game show front, America’s Culinary Cup, American Idol & Celebrity Jeopardy! conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 10 new series, the return of Citadel, Good Omens, Rivals, The Chestnut Man & The Terror and the series finale of The Comeback. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Acorn TV: drama Dead & Buried & British crime drama The Island; Amazon Prime Video’s new romantic drama Off Campus; Apple TV’s new crime drama Unconditional; Crave’s original crime comedy Bon Cop, Bad Cop; 3 new series from Netflix: British crime drama Legends, British limited series thriller Lord of the Flies and crime drama Nemesis; Paramount+’s new western drama Dutton Ranch and Peacock’s new crime drama M.I.A. (airing on Showcase). Also, Hope Valley: 1874, Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, Rooster, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord & The House of Spirits conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 8 new series premiere: Spring Break Murders (CTV Drama Channel), Adam Richman Eats Italy (Flavour Network), Chopped Castaways (Food Network Canada), To Catch a Smuggler: Contraband Capture (National Geographic Canada), Don’t Open the Door (Super Channel Fuse), Blue Collar (USA Network Canada), Mom’s the Bride (W Network) and Love is Blind: Poland (Netflix). Also, After the First 48, Interrogation Raw & Neighborhood Wars (A&E), Deadliest Catch & Homestead Rescue (Discovery Canada), The Great American Baking Show (Flavour Network), BBQ Brawl (Food Network Canada), Welcome to Wrexham (FX Canada), The Last Captains (USA Network Canada), Family Law (W Network), LOL: Last One Laughing Germany (Amazon Prime Video) and Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Netflix) return with an all-new season while Customer Wars, Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Predator Hunters, Road Wars & Storage Wars (A&E), The Great British Baking Show (Flavour Network) and Love Island: Beyond the Villa (Crave) conclude their current season.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY MAY 3

The Great British Baking Show – SEASON 11 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Watson – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9:59pm ET)

MONDAY MAY 4



DEAD & BURIED – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Cathy’s chance run-in with her brother’s killer ignites a twisted quest for revenge.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord – SEASON 1 FINALE (Disney+)



LORD OF THE FLIES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Limited Series*

Stranded on an island, a gang of schoolboys create their own community – but when the rules vanish, the beast within awakens.



DON’T OPEN THE DOOR – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Fuse @ 9pm ET)

In a world where danger lurks just beyond the threshold, ordinary people are thrust into nightmares when unexpected guests reveal malevolent motives.

The Rookie – SEASON 8 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY MAY 5

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+)

Will Trent – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Last Captains – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

NCIS: Origins – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Road Wars – SEASON 7 FINALE (A&E @ 9:30pm ET)

Customer Wars – SEASON 8 FINALE (A&E @ 10:32pm ET)

WEDNESDAY MAY 6

Citadel – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



LOVE IS BLIND: POLAND – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Polish singles date, fall in love and get engaged before ever meeting in person. Will their spark survive the reveal?

Love Island: Beyond the Villa – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 7

The Terror – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (AMC+)



Bon Cop, Bad Cop – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

This six-episode action-comedy, adapting the cult film franchise, sees Patrick Huard return as David Bouchard, teaming with Henry Czerny (as Martin Ward) to investigate a disappearance in a Gaspésie Indigenous community.

The Chestnut Man – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



LEGENDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *UK*

As drugs flood the streets of ’90s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story.

9-1-1 – SEASON 9 FINALE (Global and ABC @ 8pm ET)

9-1-1: Nashville – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

Predator Hunters – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)



M.I.A. – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

Etta Tiger Jonze seeks to avenge her family’s murder and become the most powerful crime queenpin in South Florida.

Grey’s Anatomy – SEASON 22 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 10pm ET)

The Hunting Party – SEASON 2 FINALE (NBC @ 10pm ET)



ADAM RICHMAN EATS ITALY – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 10pm ET)

Globe-trotting food-critic Adam Richman turns his attention to Italy in this series. In each Italian city Adam visits he tries out dishes which are named after that city plus a few other local delicacies and meets the people making them.

FRIDAY MAY 8



UNCONDITIONAL – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

A mother-daughter vacation abroad takes a devastating turn when Gali is arrested for drug possession. Refusing to accept the charges, her mother Orna risks everything on a quest for freedom – only to get entangled in a web of Gali’s secrets.

Deadliest Catch – SEASON 22 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)



MOM’S THE BRIDE – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

Docuseries following six adult women who help their mothers plan the weddings of their dreams.

SATURDAY MAY 9

Storage Wars – SEASON 17 FINALE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Duck Dynasty: The Revival – SEASON 2 FINALE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

SUNDAY MAY 10

Call the Midwife – SEASON 15 FINALE (PBS @ 8pm ET)

Hope Valley: 1874 – SEASON 1 FINALE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

The Great American Baking Show – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Rooster – SEASON 1 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10pm ET)

The Comeback – SERIES FINALE (HBO Canada @ 10:30pm ET)

MONDAY MAY 11



THE ISLAND – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Officer Kat Crichton returns to her island home to investigate a case involving a wealthy tycoon.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

American Idol – SEASON 24 FINALE (Citytv and ABC @ 8pm ET)

The Neighborhood – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

DMV – SERIES FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8:30pm ET)

BBQ Brawl – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)



TO CATCH A SMUGGLER: CONTRABAND CAPTURE – SERIES PREMIERE (National Geographic Canada @ 9pm ET)

CBP and HSI respond to a surge in cocaine trafficking across U.S. land borders and at sea, which leads to boat chases, arrests and record-setting seizures…

TUESDAY MAY 12

NCIS – SEASON 23 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 8pm ET)

Homestead Rescue – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8om ET)

NCIS: Sydney – SEASON 3 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Neighborhood Wars – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)



CHOPPED CASTAWAYS – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Twelve elite chefs are stranded on a remote island, where survival is as vital as cooking; to earn Chopped baskets, they must conquer physical trials, build their own kitchens, and master open-fire culinary arts in a grueling weekly battle.



BLUE COLLAR – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

A hard-hats-on, sleeves-rolled-up series that throws Canadian actor Dan Petronijevic into jobs he has no business doing.

WEDNESDAY MAY 13

Good Omens – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Final Season*



OFF CAMPUS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Chronicles the unexpected love story between a music student and the university’s star hockey player.

The House Of Spirits – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Chicago Med – SEASON 11 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Chicago Fire – SEASON 13 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

America’s Culinary Cup – SEASON 1 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9:30pm ET)

Chicago PD – SEASON 13 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY MAY 14

LOL: Last One Laughing Germany – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



NEMESIS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Master thief Coltrane Wilder is pitted against Detective Isaiah Stiles while examining what drives, sustains and destroys people.

After the First 48 – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

Family Law – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET)

Law & Order – SEASON 25 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – SEASON 27 FINALE (Citytv and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Interrogation Raw – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)



SPRING BREAK MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

Revisiting homicide cases that took place during spring break, investigating a murder and revealing the dark side of a holiday that should usually be a carefree time.

Welcome to Wrexham – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

On the Roam – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9:35pm ET)

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – SEASON 3 FINALE (Citytv @ 10pm ET)



M.I.A. – SERIES PREMIERE (NBC @ 10pm ET)

Etta Tiger Jonze seeks to avenge her family’s murder and become the most powerful crime queenpin in South Florida.

FRIDAY MAY 15

Rivals – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)



DUTTON RANCH – SERIES PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton gamble everything on a new life in South Texas, but the promise of building a future far from the ghosts of Yellowstone quickly collides with new realities and a rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.

Celebrity Jeopardy! – SEASON 4 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 8pm ET)

SATURDAY MAY 16

Saturday Night Live – SEASON 51 FINALE (Global and NBC @ 11:29pm ET)