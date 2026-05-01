BritBox – May 2026 Listings

TV Series News

NETWORK

Brilliant Minds (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Stumble (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Shifting Gears (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Third season.

Scrubs (2026) (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Fear Factor: House of Fear (FOX / CTV) has been renewed for a Second season.

All American (The CW / Showcase) 8th and Final Season Premieres July 13, 2026.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC / Citytv) has been renewed for a 28th season.

Will Trent (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

The Rookie (ABC / CTV) has been renewed for a Ninth season.

The Assembly (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.

SPECIALTY

House of the Dragon (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 21, 2026.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) 8th and Final Season Premieres May 22, 2026.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Rooster (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.

STREAMING

Ransom Canyon (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Season 4 Premieres August 5, 2026.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hotel Hazbin (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) Season 4 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Gen V (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Silo (Apple TV) Season 3 Premieres July 3, 2026.

Citadel (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres May 6, 2026.

Law & Order: Organize Crime (Peacock / Citytv) has been cancelled after 5 seasons.

SkyMed (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres May 21, 2026.

The Copenhagen Test (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Madison (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Young Sherlock (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

The 'Burbs (Peacock / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Chestnut Man (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 7, 2026.

Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.

Canada Shore (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Runarounds (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2026.

Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.

Good Omens (Amazon Prime Video) Third and Final Season Premieres May 13, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.

Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.