CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for April 19 – May 2, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Abbott Elementary, Animal Control, Going Dutch, Happy’s Place, Matlock & RJ Decker. On the reality & game show front, new FOX series Bear Grylls is Running Wild premieres while Farmer Wants a Wife returns with an all-new season. Also, The Greatest Average American & Shark Tank conclude their current season. In addition, Crave original docuseries Hockey Fanatics premieres on CTV.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 11 new series and the return of Criminal Record, Death in Paradise, From, Godfather of Harlem, Late Bloomer, Running Point, SisterS, The Way Home & When Hope Calls. New series premiering in the next two weeks include 2 new series from Amazon Prime Video: animated comedy Kevin & Spanish drama The House of Spirits; Apple TV’s new horror series Widow’s Bay; HBO Max’s new drama Half Man (airing on Crave); 5 new series from Netflix: French comedy Flunked, crime drama Man on Fire, Spanish drama Santita, adult animated supernatural fantasy series Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 and thriller Unchosen; British Crime drama The Gathering (airing on CTV Drama Channel) and British period drama King & Conqueror (airing on Showcase). Also, Invincible, This City is Ours & The Pitt conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 2 new series premiere: History’s Greatest Warriors (History Canada) and This is a Gardening Show (Netflix). Also, WWE LFG, WWE’s Greatest Moments (A&E), Great British Menu (Flavour Network), 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing (Food Network Canada), Hazardous History with Henry Wrinkler & The Food That Built America (HGTV Canada), Love After Lockup (Slice), The Last Captains (USA Network Canada) and LOL: Last One Laughing Italy (Amazon Prime Video) return with an all-new season while Tournament of Champions (Food Network Canada) and American Gladiators (Amazon Prime Video) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary: Hulk Hogan: Real American, a 4-part docuseries exploring the life and career of professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in his own words, featuring Hogan in his final interview before his death.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY APRIL 19

Tournament of Champions – SEASON 7 FINALE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Way Home – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (W Network @ 9pm ET) *Final Season*

The Pitt – SEASON 2 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)



HISTORY’S GREATEST WARRIORS – SERIES PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

Featuring legendary warriors such as Samurais, Spartans, Delta Force Navy SEALs and Vikings and their selection, training, weapons and combat expertise.

MONDAY APRIL 20



KEVIN – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

After the unexpected breakup of his human owners, Kevin breaks up with them and moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens. There, a chaotic band of misfit animals help him figure out what he really wants out of life.

From – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Paramount+ Canada)



HOCKEY FANATICS – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV @ 8:30pm ET) *8-Part Limited Series* **Broadcast Premiere**

Dave Foley travels to North American cities exploring hockey fandom; he meets fans discussing their teams, tours memorabilia collections, and discovers community impact; Foley dines with celebrity fans before attending games together.



THE GATHERING – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

A violent attack on a teenager at an illegal beach rave sends shockwaves of suspicion through a Merseyside community; as the community’s secrets and lies are laid bare, the truth behind the attack emerges.

TUESDAY APRIL 21

Death in Paradise – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (BritBox)



UNCHOSEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

When a young mother from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets.

Farmer Wants a Wife – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)



BEAR GRYLLS IS RUNNING WILD – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

Legendary adventurer Bear Grylls takes some of the most famous people on the planet into the wild for a 48-hour journey of a lifetime. With thrilling action and revealing conversations, Bear takes his guests on unforgettable adventures in breath-taking wilderness and reveals a side of the stars that has never been seen before.

Great British Menu – SEASON 21 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

The Last Captains – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 22

Invincible – SEASON 4 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Criminal Record – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV)

SisterS – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave)



HULK HOGAN: REAL AMERICAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Docuseries*

Before he was Hulk Hogan, he was Terry Bollea. Uncover the man behind the legend, featuring his very last interview.



SANTITA – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico*

Left with a disability after a crash, Santita leaves the love of her life at the altar. Twenty years later, he returns with an ask that changes everything.



THIS IS A GARDENING SHOW – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.

Abbott Elementary – SEASON 5 FINALE (ABC @ 8:32pm ET)

The Food That Built America – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Greatest Average American – SEASON 1 FINALE (ABC @ 9:02pm ET)

Hazardous History with Henry Wrinkler – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 10pm ET)

Shark Tank – SEASON 17 FINALE (ABC @ 10:02pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 23

LOL: Last One Laughing Italy – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)



FLUNKED – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *France*

Eddy, a math genius and small-time crook, avoids jail-time by going undercover as a teacher. His mission: to identify the kid of a major criminal.

Running Point – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ’85 – SERIES PREMIERE (NETFLIX)

Winter. Hawkins. 1985. Welcome back to a town crawling with secrets, where beloved heroes are facing fresh mysteries… and an all-new breed of strange.

This City is Ours – SEASON 1 FINALE (AMC+)

Abbott Elementary – SEASON 5 FINALE (Global @ 8pm ET)

Matlock – SEASON 2 FINALE (Global and CBS @ 9pm ET)

Animal Control – SEASON 4 FINALE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

Going Dutch – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 9:32pm ET)

FRIDAY APRIL 24



HALF MAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave) *6-Part Limited Series*

Niall’s estranged brother Ruben shows up at his wedding, leading to an explosion of violence.

Late Bloomer – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave)

Happy’s Place – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

SUNDAY APRIL 26

Biography: WWE Legends – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (A&E 8pm ET)

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

When Hope Calls – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Super Channel Heart & Home @ 8pm ET)

Bob’s Burgers – Season 16 Spring Premiere (FOX @ 8:31pm ET)

Late Bloomer – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

SisterS – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9:30pm ET)

WWE LFG – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10pm ET)

WWE’s Greatest Moments – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (A&E @ 11pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 27

Godfather of Harlem – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 28

RJ Decker – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 29



WIDOW’S BAY – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

Desperate to revive the isolated island of Widow’s Bay, Mayor Tom Loftis ignores local superstitions to attract tourists; but as visitors finally arrive, the town’s dormant curse awakens, proving the old legends true.



THE HOUSE OF SPIRITS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *Chile*

Spanning a century, the Trueba family faces secret loves, revolution, and generational conflict between the tyrannical patriarch and his granddaughter, set against violent social upheaval.

THURSDAY APRIL 30

LOL: Last One Laughing Italy – SEASON 6 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)



MAN ON FIRE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A wounded former mercenary on seeks revenge for the loss of his only companion while defending the daughter of his dead colleague from the forces that tore her family apart.



KING & CONQUEROR – SERIES PREMIERE (Showcase @ 9pm ET)

William of Normandy and Harold of Wessex were two individuals destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; they were allies but had no claim to the British monarchy until fate drove them into a conflict over the country’s crown.

FRIDAY MAY 1

American Galdiators – SEASON 1 FINALE (Amazon Prime Video)

Love After Lockup – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)