Gusto TV Unveils its Spring 2026 Production Slate

Gusto TV announced today the greenlight of seven new original series for its Spring 2026 production slate, continuing the channel’s commitment to bold culinary storytelling, original formats, and globally inspired food entertainment. Available for free on leading streaming platforms around the world, Gusto TV makes premium food programming accessible to viewers everywhere.

From celebrity cookbooks and Parisian dining to high-energy griddle cooking, golf-course eats, and classic fairground favorites, Gusto TV’s Spring lineup celebrates food in all its forms: fun, nostalgic, unexpected, and always delicious.

Cook the Books: Season 3 – Celebrity Edition

Veteran Gusto TV host and cookbook fanatic Shahir Massoud returns for a star-powered new edition of Cook the Books. This season, Shahir explores family favorite dishes from celebrity cookbooks, featuring recipes from some of the biggest names in entertainment, food, sports, and pop culture. In each episode, Shahir tries his hand at celebrity-inspired recipes, bringing his signature curiosity, humor, and culinary insight to every dish.

County Fair Delicious

In County Fair Delicious, viewers discover what it takes to be a judge at the county fair, the secrets behind serving a winning dish, and the passion required to bring communities together year after year. The series celebrates the temporary magic of the fair: a place where food, tradition, competition, and community create memories that last forever.

Dinner in Paris

Every day, celebrity chef Romain Avril returns to his Parisian apartment with groceries in hand: fresh baguettes, an assortment of delectable cheeses, and a colorful array of ingredients from le marché. In every episode, Gusto TV’s newest host shares his take on the classic French bistro menu. With a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower and a tiny, Paris-sized kitchen, Romain makes viewers feel at home in the City of Lights, wherever they are watching from.

Griddle Nation

Griddle Nation is a feel-good food series celebrating griddle-loving home cooks from across the USA, spotlighting the creativity, flavors, and personal stories that come to life on a flat top. Each episode focuses on a food theme and features real home cooks who submit videos showcasing their griddle skills, inventive twists, and the traditions behind their dishes. Hosts Nate Lippy and CJ Frazier explore the roots of each theme before putting their own spin on the recipes, blending technique, storytelling, and playful competition.

Livefeed: Season 2

Livefeed takes viewers inside restaurant kitchens and live food environments like never before. This summer, Gusto TV is heading to Ottawa’s iconic RBC Bluesfest to capture the energy, pace, and behind-the-scenes choreography of food service at one of Canada’s biggest music festivals. With cameras placed in the heart of the action, Livefeed offers an immersive look at how chefs, cooks, and support teams prepare and serve festival food in real time.

Nine & Dine

Nine & Dine brings together the worlds of golf and food, pairing the rhythm of the game with the pleasure of great meals. This exciting new twist on the travelling food show gives viewers a peek behind the gates of the world’s best golf courses and a taste of what is on the clubhouse menu.

Pardon the Indigestion

Pardon the Indigestion takes the cooking tips and techniques of The Chew, adds the tongue-in-cheek rivalry of PTI, and tosses in the smart use of social media to create a fresh, fast-paced food talk show with plenty of bite.

“Finally! We get to shoot outdoors again now that the snow has melted,” says Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “This is a diverse lineup of shows, all designed to entertain, surprise, and make you hungry.”

From celebrity-driven recipes and Paris-inspired feasts to restaurant immersion, griddle cooking, clubhouse dining, and fairground favorites, Gusto TV’s Spring programming offers something for every kind of food lover.