BritBox Announces New Original Series Chocolate Wars

TV Series News

NETWORK

Going Dutch (FOX) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Son of a Critch (CBC) 5th and Final Season Premieres Fall 2026.

Brilliant Minds (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Stumble (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.

All American (The CW / Showcase) 8th and Final Season Premieres July 13, 2026.

The Assembly (CBC) has been renewed for a Second season.

SPECIALTY

When Hope Calls (Great American Family / Super Channel Heart & Home) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

House of the Dragon (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 21, 2026.

The Chi (Showtime / Crave) 8th and Final Season Premieres May 22, 2026.

From (MGM+ / Paramount+ Canada) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Rooster (HBO / HBO Canada) has been renewed for a Second season.

Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.

STREAMING

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Second season.

Futurama (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 14 Premieres August 3, 2026.

King of the Hill (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 15 Premieres July 20, 2026.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Running Point (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.

My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.

Big Mistakes (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres November 11, 2026.

Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth season.

Jury Duty (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.

The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 25, 2026.

Home Valley:1874 (Hallmark+ / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.

Ransom Canyon (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Season 4 Premieres August 5, 2026.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.

Hotel Hazbin (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) Season 4 Premieres July 23, 2026.

Gen V (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.

Silo (Apple TV) Season 3 Premieres July 3, 2026.

Law & Order: Organize Crime (Peacock / Citytv) has been cancelled after 5 seasons.

SkyMed (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres May 21, 2026.

The Copenhagen Test (Peacock / Showcase) has been cancelled after 1 season.

The Madison (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Third season.

Young Sherlock (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Second season.

The 'Burbs (Peacock / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.

Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.

Canada Shore (Paramount+) has been renewed for a Second season.

Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord (Disney+) has been renewed for a Second season.

The Runarounds (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 1 season.

Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2026.

Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.

The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.

Rivals (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 15, 2026.

Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.