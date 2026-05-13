May 14 – 20: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

MAY 14 – Max Original ON THE ROAM *Season 2 Premiere*

ON THE ROAM is a six-part cinematic docuseries following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. Season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 14 and follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

MAY 15 – 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE *Movie Premiere*

From Nia DaCosta, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple expands upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later. In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) makes a discovery that could change the world as they know it — and Spike’s (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) becomes a nightmare he can’t escape. In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the only threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of May 14 – 20.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

May 14 – ON THE ROAM S2 E1 (Season Premiere)

Movies

May 14 – THE YEAR DOLLY PARTON WAS MY MOM *Canadian Title*

May 15 – DALLOWAY

May 15 – PADDINGTON 2

May 15 – GOOD FORTUNE

May 15 – ASTEROID CITY

May 15 – 28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE

May 15 – KNOCK AT THE CABIN

May 15 – SALVABLE

May 16 – INTO THE FOREST *Canadian Title*

STARZ

May 14 – BEEBA BOYS *Canadian Title*

May 14 – THE YEAR DOLLY PARTON WAS MY MOM *Canadian Title*

May 15 – PADDINGTON 2

May 15 – THE HOUSEMAID

May 16 – INTO THE FOREST *Canadian Title*

Additional Highlights

May 15 – THE MICHAEL JACKSON STORY (Docuseries Premiere)

May 15 – KRAPOPOLIS S1-3 (Series Premiere)

May 15 – COUPLES THERAPY S5 E1-9 (Season Premiere)

May 17 – SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE U.K. S1 E8 (Season Finale)

May 18 – BETRAYAL: SECRETS & LIES S1 E8 (Season Finale)

May 19 – French Crave Original DÉCORE TA VIE, 25 ANS S1 E1-2 (Series Premiere)

Next Day on Crave

May 16 – CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! S4 E10 (Season Finale) *following CTV

May 16 – BEST SERVED COLD: A HANNAH SWENSON MYSTERY *following CTV Life

May 19 – THE KILLER AMONG US S1 E1 (Season Premiere) *following OXYGEN

MAY 19 – WHAT DRIVES YOU WITH JOHN CENA S2 E1 (Season Premiere) *following CTV Speed