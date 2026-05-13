The Tragically Hip to release live album to immortalize 10 year anniversary of final tour, CBC to re-air The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration Concert in full

Ten years ago, The Tragically Hip took the stage for the final time in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario. That extraordinary night has since become woven into Canada’s cultural fabric, and now, the band is set to honour its legacy with the release of a landmark live album (August 21) and exclusive CBC rebroadcast/global live stream of A National Celebration (August 22 at 7 p.m. local time) – the band’s last show.

The album, Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, arrives August 21, 2026, via Universal Music Canada. Featuring recordings from the band’s unforgettable final cross-Canada tour, the collection captures The Tragically Hip’s last stand in real time, powerful, unfiltered, and preserved in Dolby Atmos for generations to come. Fan favourites “Fifty-Mission Cap” recorded in Edmonton and “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car” from the final night in Kingston are out today – listen HERE .

Pre-order The Tragically Hip: Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 HERE

The Kingston finale marked the closing chapter of the Man Machine Poem Tour, a 15-date, coast-to-coast farewell that reached millions. One third of Canadians tuned in, at a fever pitch they filled arenas, gathered in public squares, and watched from living rooms and on phones. As CBC’s historic 2016 broadcast unfolded, the nation stood still. It was more than a concert; it was a shared heartbeat. Billed as A National Celebration, the final Kingston show had Canadians and fans worldwide come together to honour a band whose songs are stitched into the collective subconscious of this country. CBC will rebroadcast the concert commercial-free as it originally aired on Saturday, August 22, 2026 at 7 p.m. local time (7:30 NT) nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem and both CBC Radio services. It will be available globally on CBC Music’s YouTube channel and throughout North America on SiriusXM on CBC Radio One (ch 169) and Canada Talks (ch 167). At the same time, Live July 22 — August 20, 2016 (live album) will air in its entirety on SiriusXM’s The Tragically Hip Radio (ch 757) and Iceberg (ch 758). Communities across the country are already planning ways to commemorate and celebrate a decade since the band’s final show, follow along on CBCMusic.ca/thehip for updates leading up to the August 22 airdate.

“It is hard to put into words how meaningful it was for CBC to broadcast The Tragically Hip concert to an audience of millions 10 years ago,” said Sally Catto, General Manager, Entertainment. “For three hours on a summer night, all of Canada paused to celebrate and pay tribute together through the power of music. The Hip will always have a unique, special relationship with their fans and we’re honoured to relive this historic concert again this summer.”

Now, a decade later, that historic chapter is being commemorated with Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, a new collection featuring standout performances from across the Man Machine Poem tour. Mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by the band’s longtime audio engineer Mark Vreeken, the release stands as both a definitive document of an extraordinary tour and a lasting tribute to The Tragically Hip’s enduring impact.

A National Celebration in every sense, the performance became a defining cultural moment honouring a band whose music has long been that heartbeat of Canada.

THE TRAGICALLY HIP: LIVE JULY 22 – AUGUST 20, 2016

TRACKLISTING

SIDE 1

At Transformation – Winnipeg In View – Calgary In A World Possessed By The Human Mind – Kingston Family Band – Hamilton Lonely End Of The Rink – Hamilton

SIDE 2

Something On – Toronto Locked In The Trunk Of A Car – Kingston Opiated – Winnipeg Nautical Disaster – Kingston New Orleans Is Sinking – Ottawa

SIDE 3

Yer Not The Ocean – Calgary Gus: The Polar Bear From Central Park – London At The Hundredth Meridian – Toronto Daredevil – Toronto Bobcaygeon – Calgary

SIDE 4

Lake Fever – Kingston Escape Is At Hand For The Travelin’ Man – Kingston Flamenco – Edmonton Putting Down – Kingston We Want To Be It – Toronto

SIDE 5

50 Mission Cap – Edmonton Little Bones – Kingston Greasy Jungle – Toronto The Last Of The Unplucked Gems – Winnipeg

SIDE 6

Fiddler’s Green – Hamilton Machine – Kingston What Blue – Toronto It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken’ – Toronto Ahead By A Century – Kingston

The Tragically Hip: Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, will also be available on CD format.

ABOUT THE TRAGICALLY HIP

The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 12 million albums in Canada and over 2 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 17 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. In 2022, they were inducted into Canada’s Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002 for Arts & Entertainment. Most recently, the band along with their manager, Jake Gold, received the War Child Canada Founder’s Award celebrating over 20 years of support for the global humanitarian organization. The Tragically Hip’s tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics, and the Unison Benevolent Fund. Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021). A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band. Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes. The legacy of the band’s frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Established in 1984, 2024 marked 40 Years of The Tragically Hip – a milestone for the beloved band. The Tragically Hip broke open the archives, reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship, and philanthropy. The band’s legacy is being honored with a yearlong celebration, which started with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, the launch of a four-part Amazon Prime Documentary titled No Dress Rehearsal. The series garnered critical acclaim, winning the People’s Choice Award (Documentary) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Audience Choice Award at the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), and then took home 7 awards at the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), sweeping all the categories that they had been nominated in.

In partnership with Genesis Publications, they also released a deluxe, hand-crafted book titled This Is Our Life, the band’s story, as told in their own words, and features more than 300 pages of unseen rarities pulled from the band’s personal collections. Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 (2026) is the latest installment of collections and reissues released over the last few years honouring the band’s extensive catalog including Road Apples 30thAnniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023), Up To Here 35th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2024).

Further cementing their legacy, The Tragically Hip will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this September 2026 at Massey Hall in Toronto.