Netflix Top 10: Week of May 4 – The Critters of “Swapped” Soar to No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Audiences walked a mile in someone else’s paws and claws as they embraced the odd duo at the heart of Swapped, putting the animated family comedy at No. 1 on the English film list with 38.7 million views, the most in a single week for any Netflix animated movie. Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan voices Ollie, a pookoo (a chipmunk-like creature), whose species keeps away from the bird-like javans as they compete for food. When Ollie has a literal run-in with a javan named Ivy (voiced by Juno Temple), he touches a magical pod and winds up in a javan body, with Ivy repeating the mishap to become a pookoo. They will have to work together to reverse the body swap and unite their communities.

The pursuit of justice is action-packed in Man on Fire, which set the English TV list ablaze at No. 1 with 12.6 million views. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as a defeated former special forces agent, John Creasy, who is roped into joining a security detail in Brazil with his friend and former colleague, Paul Rayburn (Bobby Cannavale). Before the job can even begin, an attack on Rayburn and his family gives Creasy a newfound spark for vengeance, while he uses his formidable skills to protect Rayburn’s teenage daughter (Billie Boullet). The series continues to attract praise for Abdul-Mateen’s “in depth performance.”

With its heart-pumping thrills, Apex remains a fan favorite at No. 2 on the English film list with 16.2 million views. The survival movie pits Charlize Theron’s bereaved climber, Sasha, against Teron Egerton’s high-energy serial killer, Ben, in the wilds of Australia. Ben’s taste in music is just as sharp as his hunting skills and has kept viewers dancing long after the movie ends.

Booklovers and sea creature enthusiasts alike spent the weekend watching Remarkably Bright Creatures – and documenting their emotional reactions afterwards – putting the movie at No. 3 on the list with 10.4 million views. Sally Field stars in this New York Times bestselling adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s novel as Tova, a grieving widow working as a nighttime cleaner at an aquarium. There she meets a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus (whose inner dialogue is voiced by Alfred Molina), as well as a wayward young man named Cameron (Lewis Pullman), whose friendships will lead her down a life-changing path of discovery.

Audiences have double the warning to be careful who they date with two docuseries focused on unfortunate matches. Should I Marry a Murderer? held the No. 2 spot on the English TV list with 8 million views as it relays the harrowing but brave actions of Dr. Caroline Muirhead, who informed the police that her fiancé, Sandy McKellar, admitted to a murder. She had to pretend she was still loyal to McKellar as the police built a case against him and his brother. Next, Worst Ex Ever grabbed No. 3 on the list with 8 million views. The second season brings all-new love stories gone wrong with four new episodes focused on partners with dark secrets, violent pasts, and abusive tendencies.

Legends launched in the No. 4 spot of the English TV list, gathering 3.4. million views. Inspired by true events, the six-episode thriller centers on a group of ordinary British Customs officers who are given a top-secret mission: infiltrate the country’s most dangerous drug gangs and take them down from the inside. Meanwhile, the second season of Running Point continues to win over viewers, claiming the No. 5 spot on the list with 3.3 million views. The sports comedy series stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, the latest and unlikeliest leader of her family’s business – a beloved Los Angeles professional basketball team.

Lord of the Flies landed in the No. 8 spot on the list, collecting 2.5 million views. The four-episode adaptation of William Golding’s 1954 novel follows a pack of English schoolboys who end up on a desert island and are left to fend for themselves – to violent ends.

On the other side of the spectrum, from the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles, the hilarious live finale of Funny AF with Kevin Hart took the series to No. 9 on the list, with 2.2 million views. The comedy competition sees contestants facing challenges that mirror the trade’s real-life grind – brutal open-mic sets, desultory performances, last-minute rewrites – with the winner getting their own Netflix stand-up special.

My Dearest Assassin premiered at the top of the non-English film list, taking 8.5 million views. The Thai action drama introduces Lhan, a woman hunted for her rare blood type, who seeks revenge with the help of the assassin family who raised her. At No. 1 on the non-English TV list is My Royal Nemesis, which debuted with 3.9 million views. The fantasy K-drama follows an ill-fated Joseon-era villain (Lim Ji-yeon) who wakes up in modern-day Seoul, and must work with an equally ruthless businessman (Heo Nam-jun) to change her destiny.

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek entered the non-english TV list at No. 5, earning 2.6 million views. The second season of the Danish series – based on the novels by Søren Sveistrup – centers on a killer using sordid nursery rhymes to taunt and stalk his victims, prompting detectives Naia Thulin (Danica Curcic) and Mark Hess (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard) to reunite once again to solve the case. The first season of the Nordic crime thriller also made the list, seizing the No. 10 spot with 1.5 million views.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 Swapped

2 Apex

3 Remarkably Bright Creatures

4 Mechanic: Resurrection

5 KPop Demon Hunters

6 Jennifer’s Body

7 Mother’s Day

8 The Proposal

9 The Hunt

10 Home

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 Man on Fire: Season 1

2 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

3 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

4 Legends: Season 1

5 Running Point: Season 2

6 Unchosen: Season 1

7 Raw: May 4, 2026

8 Lord of the Flies: Limited Series

9 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: The Live Semifinals

10 La Brea: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Swapped

2 Remarkably Bright Creatures

3 Apex

4 Despicable Me 4

5 It Ends With Us

6 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

7 My Dearest Assassin

8 You, Always

9 The Beekeeper

10 It Takes Two

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

2 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

3 Man on Fire: Season 1

4 Running Point: Season 2

5 WWE Backlash 2006

6 Raw: May 4, 2026

7 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: Season 1 – The Live Semifinals

8 Legends: Season 1

9 The Roast of Kevin Hart

10 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: Season 1 – Homecoming: The Live Finale

United States Top 10 TV Shows

1 Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

2 Man on Fire: Season 1

3 Lord of the Flies: Limited Series

4 Should I Marry A Murderer?: Limited Series

5 La Brea: Season 1

6 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: Season 1 – The Live Semifinals

7 The Roast of Kevin Hart

8 Raw: May 4, 2026

9 Funny AF with Kevin Hart: Season 1 – Homecoming: The Live Finale

10 Running Point: Season 2