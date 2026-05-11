Crave Original THE TOM GREEN FARM Delivers Big Stars & Rural Charm in New Talk Show, May 29

Stars are trading green rooms for green pastures in the all-new Crave Original series, THE TOM GREEN FARM, which offers a fresh approach to the talk format away from the typical desk and couch. Hosted by beloved Canadian comedian, actor, and filmmaker Tom Green, the 10-episode, hour long unscripted series launches May 29 with the first two episodes followed by two all-new episodes released every Friday.

Produced by Tom Green Productions Canada Inc. in association with Crave, THE TOM GREEN FARM blends candid celebrity interviews with the humour, unpredictability, and charm of country living. Set against the backdrop of Green’s traditional farmhouse built in 1857 on a sprawling 150-acre lot in rural Ontario, the series invites guests into an unfiltered, immersive experience where conversations unfold alongside hay bales, livestock, and farm-inspired chaos.

Beyond the celebrity interviews, THE TOM GREEN FARM also offers a comedic and surprisingly personal look at Tom’s new life on a rural Canadian farm. Alongside his wife Amanda, Tom navigates the day-to-day realities of country living, caring for horses, a mule, a donkey, chickens, guinea hens, and the endless, often unpredictable challenges that come with running a farm. Viewers also reconnect with Tom’s beloved parents, who now hilariously turn the tables on him, reversing the dynamic from his MTV days when they were often the targets of his pranks. Over the course of the season, viewers see Tom step into a completely different chapter of life, from learning to become a confident horseman to marking major personal milestones, including his marriage.

Guests at the farm include Dan Aykroyd, Jay Baruchel; comedian Ahren Belisle; Canadian professional ice hockey analyst and former NHL player Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette; Canadian country music singer-songwriter Jason Blaine; Michael Cera; music producer/DJ DeadMau5; comedian/actor Jon Dore; writer/actress and former MuchMusic VJ Erica Ehm; writer/director Phil Giroux and Glenn Humplik from THE TOM GREEN FARM; skateboard legends Tony Hawk and Kevin Staab; Canadian comedy writer, filmmaker and television personality and comedian Kenny Hotz (KENNY VS. SPENNY); Amanda Kendall from Useless Farm; Chantal Kreviazuk; Paul Langlois of The Tragically Hip; Telepathic Sasquatch and Bigfoot Communicator Graham MacSkimming; actress Amber Marshall (HEARTLAND); singer-songwriter and former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page; drag superstar Priyanka (CANADA’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS); Grammy® nominated and JUNO-winning artist Jessie Reyez; veteran broadcaster, former MuchMusic VJ and Order of Canada recipient George Stroumboulopoulos; survival expert Les Stroud (SURVIVORMAN); singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer Kurt Vile, and more.