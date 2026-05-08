CBC to Increase Investment in Documentary Storytelling and Launch New FAST Channel this Fall

CBC, the largest commissioner of documentaries in Canada, today announced it will increase its investment in documentary storytelling by $7 million and launch a free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel this fall, dedicated to documentary programming.

This investment will support a range of documentary formats, including an increased number of feature-length films. This funding will create more opportunities for a diverse range of storytellers at all levels, from emerging digital creators to established filmmakers, by providing dedicated pathways and new initiatives designed to support the next generation of talent. CBC will announce more details at the Banff World Media Festival in June.

“Our commitment to original Canadian documentary storytelling is stronger than ever,” said Jennifer Dettman, Executive Director, Unscripted Content, CBC. “By increasing our investment, we are creating more opportunities for filmmakers at every stage of their careers and ensuring their remarkable stories reach even larger audiences. This new FAST channel allows us to modernize how we deliver high-quality documentaries, making it easier than ever for Canadians to discover the very best in home-grown storytelling.”

The new FAST channel will launch in the fall and succeed the discretionary specialty service documentary Channel, which will end broadcast on August 31 due to significant shifts in linear television consumption habits and declining subscribers.

This investment will enhance the already extensive slate of CBC documentaries. This includes short and feature films, documentary series and regional, national and international co-productions, as well as broadcast hours for award-winning strands The Passionate Eye, The Nature of Things and Absolutely Canadian. This slate will serve as anchor content for both the new FAST channel and CBC Gem, which offers over 700 documentaries to stream free anytime.

The new FAST channel will join CBC’s growing slate of FAST channels, including a dedicated CBC Comedy channel, 15 CBC News streaming channels, and an advertising-free CBC Kids channel.