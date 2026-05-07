Rogers Sports & Media Greenlights New Canadian Series Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge for Discovery in Canada

Rogers Sports & Media today announces the greenlight of Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge, a bold new Canadian iteration of the legendary Deadliest Catch brand from Warner Brothers Discovery. The new Canadian original series is slated to premiere Winter 2027 on Discovery in Canada. Produced by Attraction and Fremantle’s Original Productions, in association with Discovery US, Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge consists of eight 60-minute episodes, with production currently underway in Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, and the North Atlantic.

Deadliest Catch has revolutionized television with best-in-class cinematography, visceral storytelling, and unforgettable characters at sea. Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge carries that legacy north, following a new fleet of captains and plunging viewers into one of the most dangerous fisheries on the planet – the frozen North Atlantic. This additional chapter in the Deadliest Catch series introduces a new cast of captains, offering fresh perspectives and untold stories in an exploration of this resilient fishing community as they navigate challenges in one of the most unforgiving environments.

Under the icy surface of the North Atlantic lies the largest crab biomass in the world – and everyone wants their share of the billion-dollar bounty. For generations, Newfoundlanders and Nova Scotians have built this fishery one crab at a time, forging one of the largest and most lucrative catches in the world. With smaller boats and towering waves, it’s a high-stakes gamble.

With a passionate fanbase built over two decades, Deadliest Catch remains a powerhouse for Discovery in Canada, ranking as the network’s #1 series in 2025* and reaching more than 1.6 million Canadians.

“Deadliest Catch has defined best-in-class factual television for more than 20 years,” said Kale Stockwell, Head of Original Programming, Rogers Sports & Media. “With Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge, we’re proud to bring this iconic format to Canada as the first international adaptation, telling a distinctly Canadian story of grit, heritage, and survival in one of the world’s most unforgiving oceans.”

“It’s exciting to see the legendary Deadliest Catch series venture into new waters,” said Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions. “For more than two decades, it has captured the reality of one of the world’s most dangerous jobs through the singular storytelling skills of the Original Productions team. Now, we’re expanding that story, further highlighting the resilience, skill, and sacrifice of the fishing community, and the vital role they play in society.”

“Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge was developed through a deal negotiated by Fremantle Canada and reflects how the company is leveraging its global production expertise to create locally resonant content,” said Michela DiMondo, Executive Vice President Distribution Canada, International, Fremantle. “We’re excited to expand one of our most successful brands with a version tailored to put Canadian fishermen on the world stage. The series will explore the real and nuanced challenges uniquely faced by Canada’s fishing communities.”

“Attraction is honoured to collaborate with Rogers, Fremantle, and Original Productions,” said Richard Speer, President of Attraction. “This partnership aims to introduce this legendary format to the Canadian market while celebrating the enduring strength of Atlantic Canadians.”

Deadliest Catch: Northern Edge is produced by Attraction and Original Productions, in association with Discovery Canada and US, and is inspired by the Deadliest Catch series owned by Warner Brothers Discovery.

*Source: Numeris. Ind 2+ Discovery Channel, AMA (originals) & Cume Reach (all airings), 2025 CY