‘World War II With Tom Hanks’ Premieres on May 25 on The History® Channel and Streaming on StackTV

NETWORK
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (Citytv) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
Going Dutch (FOX) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.
Son of a Critch (CBC) 5th and Final Season Premieres Fall 2026.
Brilliant Minds (NBC / Citytv) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.
Stumble (NBC / CTV) has been cancelled after 1 season.
All American (The CW / Showcase) 8th and Final Season Premieres July 13, 2026.
SPECIALTY
When Hope Calls (Great American Family / Super Channel Heart & Home) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
House of the Dragon (HBO / HBO Canada) Season 3 Premieres June 21, 2026.
The Chi (Showtime / Crave) 8th and Final Season Premieres May 22, 2026.
Interview with the Vampire (AMC / AMC+) Season 3 Premieres June 7, 2026.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz / Starz Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 12, 2026.
STREAMING
Camp Snoopy (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 26, 2026.
Margo's Got Money Troubles (Apple TV) has been renewed for a Second season.
Futurama (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 14 Premieres August 3, 2026.
King of the Hill (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 15 Premieres July 20, 2026.
The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.
Running Point (Netflix) has been renewed for a Third season.
My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix) has been renewed for a Fourth season.
Big Mistakes (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video) Season 3 Premieres November 11, 2026.
Reacher (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth season.
Jury Duty (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Third season.
The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2 Premieres October 21, 2026.
The Bear (FX on Hulu / Disney+ Canada) 5th and Final Season Premieres June 25, 2026.
Home Valley:1874 (Hallmark+ / W Network) has been renewed for a Second season.
Ransom Canyon (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres July 23, 2026.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV) Season 4 Premieres August 5, 2026.
Stranger Things: Tales From '85 (Netflix) has been renewed for a Second season.
Hotel Hazbin (Amazon Prime Video) has been renewed for a Fifth and Final season.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+ / CTV Sci-fi Channel) Season 4 Premieres July 23, 2026.
Gen V (Amazon Prime Video) has been cancelled after 2 seasons.
Silo (Apple TV) Season 3 Premieres July 3, 2026.
SkyMed (Paramount+) Season 4 Premieres May 21, 2026.
Dark Matter (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 28, 2026.
Deli Boys (Hulu / Disney+ Canada) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 27, 2026.
Women in Blue (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres August 12, 2026.
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Paramount+) has been renewed for a 20th season; Season 19 Premieres May 28, 2026.
The Four Seasons (Netflix) Season 2 Premieres May 28, 2026.
The legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) Season 4 Premieres June 3, 2026.
Sugar (Apple TV) Season 2 Premieres June 19, 2026.
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) Season 5 Premieres June 11, 2026.