‘World War II With Tom Hanks’ Premieres on May 25 on The History® Channel and Streaming on StackTV

The anticipated documentary series, World War II With Tom Hanks debuts on Monday, May 25 with a three-hour episode beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The HISTORY® Channel and available to stream on STACKTV.

The 20-episode series stars acclaimed actor Tom Hanks, whose numerous accolades include two Academy Awards®, multiple Emmy Awards®, Golden Globe Awards®, and countless other honors. As the series Executive Producer and Narrator, Tom is joined by historians to present a deeply human portrait of the war to viewers.

For eighty years, the Second World War has remained the most devastating and defining conflict in human history. World War II with Tom Hanks is a landmark documentary event that reexamines the war through the lens of a new century. Told over twenty hours and guided by Tom Hanks, whose lifelong passion for this history has shaped some of the most profound screen portrayals of the era, the series captures the full arc of the war — from the rise of fascism in Europe to the fall of Berlin, from Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima, and the uneasy peace that follows. Each episode uncovers new dimensions of the conflict: the decisions that shaped the battlefield, the unseen networks that sustained the war effort, and the aftershocks that still shape our world today.