THE SOCIAL Begins a New Era, Evolving into a Premium Video Podcast Beginning Sept. 9

As CTV’s THE SOCIAL enters its 14th season this fall, the award-winning series is evolving from a weekday broadcast to a premium video podcast to better reach audiences wherever they are. Featuring the conversations, perspectives, interviews, and guests that have made THE SOCIAL a part of viewer’s daily routines, the new format continues to be available weekdays on CTV, and can also be enjoyed across Crave, iHeartRadio Canada, and THE SOCIAL‘s YouTube channel.

Filmed live on THE SOCIAL‘s Toronto set, without a studio audience, the reimagined format combines the strength of a podcast with the feel of a daytime series. With Jess Allen, Andrea Bain, and Cynthia Loyst, Canada’s #1 daytime talk show among all key demos continues to welcome guests and feature in-depth interviews, while discussing news, pop culture, and lifestyle topics.

With the evolution of THE SOCIAL, co-host and moderator Melissa Grelo departs the series to focus on her podcast, Aging Powerfully with Melissa Grelo. Grelo’s podcast aims to empower and inspire women at every stage of life through meaningful conversations and informative discussions with the help of experts.

“THE SOCIAL has always adapted to better serve viewers. As the reach and influence of video podcasts grows globally, this evolution was the natural next step for THE SOCIAL, allowing the series to expand and reach Canadian and international audiences on the platform of their choice,” said Laura Scarfo, Executive Producer, THE SOCIAL. “Combining what’s made THE SOCIAL popular with the more personal approach of a podcast allows greater opportunity for in-depth conversations and connections with audiences. And while we will miss Melissa’s keen insights and perspective, THE SOCIAL team will be cheering her on as she transitions full time to AGING POWERFULLY WITH MELISSA GRELO.”

An integral part of THE SOCIAL since day one, brand integrations are currently available for the upcoming season, which also includes an engaged audience across social media with over 1 million followers.

Following a hiatus featuring encore episodes, THE SOCIAL returns for Season 14 on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in its new format. Available weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on CTV and streaming on Crave, with the video podcast format also on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app. Coming in September, THE SOCIAL can also be enjoyed at 1 p.m. ET/PT live on YouTube.

THE SOCIAL is produced by Bell Media Studios. Laura Scarfo is Executive Producer. Michelle Crespi is Executive Producer and Director, Bell Media Studios.

Source: Numeris, 2025-26 Broadcast Year to Date (Sept. 1, 2025 to July 19, 2026). Final Data.