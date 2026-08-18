Netflix Top 10: Week of August 10 – “My Life with the Walter Boys” Lassos No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Audiences tuned into dangerous bronc rides, high-octane car races, and intricate love triangles this week, as the third season of My Life with the Walter Boys climbed to the top of the English TV list with 8.7 million views. The latest season of the series sees Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) making a long-simmering decision between brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), and it ends with an action-packed cliffhanger finale. (A fourth season, slated for a 2027 release, is currently in production.) Viewers streamed the teen drama amid Netflix’s celebration of all things YA entertainment, complete with a series of announcements and an end-of-summer bash with YA stars of the past, present, and future.

The sci-fi thriller The Last House, in which Greta Lee and Wagner Moura play parents trying to survive a mysterious threat while trapped inside their home, held the top spot on the English film list with 33.5 million views. The coming-of-age dramedy Don’t Say Good Luck debuted at No. 2, collecting 8.1 million views. Sunny Sandler (You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah) plays a teen who’s starring in her high school musical while juggling drama at home with her parents (Melanie Lynskey and Max Greenfield). Stephanie Beatriz, Steve Buscemi, Bebe Neuwirth, and Jon Lovitz are also in the emotional movie.

Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes launched in the No. 2 spot on the English TV list, gathering 4.9 million views. The fifth and final chapter in the true-crime anthology features the infamous convicted killer and cult leader’s final recordings – phone calls from prison to a retired detective that had never been heard publicly, until now. That’s followed on the list by The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, at No. 3 with 3.6 million views. The documentary series chronicles the chilling murder cases of four University of Idaho students, from the night of the killings to the suspect’s eventual arrest.

At No. 7 on the English TV list this week with 2.7 million views, the Harlan Coben adaptation I Will Find You also moved up to No. 8 on Netflix’s ranking of the Most Popular Shows of All Time – it had 112.9 million views across nine weeks. And the third season of Tires premiered in the No. 9 spot on the English TV list, tuning up 2.4 million views. The edgy workplace sitcom follows Steve Gerben and Shane Gillis as cousins who run their family’s bustling auto repair chain.

Nando Between Two Worlds – A Sintonia Film stole the top spot on the non-English film list with 11.1 million views. In the sequel film to the five-season Brazilian drama series Sintonia, Christian Malheiros reprises his role as Nando, who returns to Brazil to reclaim his throne in the criminal underworld after five years of exile. And the Mexican documentary A Child of My Own, about a woman whose fake pregnancy erupts into a media scandal that shakes the country, debuted in the No. 2 spot on the list with 5.1 million views.

Our Sticky Love romanced the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 7.5 million views. The swoony K-drama follows a prosecutor who loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her loving boyfriend. Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Airforce Mission flew to No. 2 on the list with 4.8 million views. Based on true events, the Indian series stars Siddharth as Ajay Ahuja, who’s tasked with leading the youngest fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force on a historic, high-stakes operation.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 The Last House

2 Don’t Say Good Luck

3 Extinction

4 72 HOURS

5 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6 Arthur the King

7 What a Girl Wants

8 Spider-Man: Far from Home

9 KPop Demon Hunters

10 In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

2 Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes: Season 1

3 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

4 My Brilliant Career: Season 1

5 MOURINHO: Season 1

6 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

7 I Will Find You: Limited Series

8 Raw: August 10, 2026

9 Tires: Season 3

10 Camp CrunchLabs: Season 1

Canada Top 10 Films

1 The Last House

2 Kraven the Hunter

3 Don’t Say Good Luck

4 Extinction

5 Going in Style

6 Cellar Door

7 Premonition

8 The Covenant

9 72 HOURS

10 Spider-Man: Far from Home

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

2 Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes: Season 1

3 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

4 Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1

5 Tires: Season 3

6 WWE Raw: August 10, 2026

7 WWE Smackdown: August 14, 2026

8 Camp CrunchLabs: Season 1

9 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

10 Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission: Season 1