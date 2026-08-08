CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for August 9 – 22, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the finale of FOX game shows The 1% Club and The Quiz with Balls.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 3 new series and the return of Average Joe, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Outer Banks, Reacher, Tires and Women in Blue. New series premiering in the next two weeks include HBO Max’s new superhero crime drama Lanterns and 2 new series from Netflix: Australian period drama My Brilliant Career and Swedish crime drama Blood Sacrifice. Also, House of the Dragon, Lucky and X-Men ’97 conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Secrets in the Ice (Super Channel Quest), Double Lives of Suburban Wives (TLC) and The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls (Amazon Prime Video). Also, Booked: First Day In (A&E), Ugliest House in America (HGTV Canada), Signs of a Psychopath (Investigation Discovery Canada), The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (Slice) and Love is Blind: UK (Netflix) return with an all-new season, while WWE’s Greatest Moments (A&E), The Great British Baking Show (Flavour Network) and Let’s Marry Harry (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 3 new documentaries: Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Mason Tapes, a 3-Part docuseries that follows cult leader Charles Manson’s rise, the 1969 murders committed by the Manson Family, and the 1971 trial through unreleased prison recordings, firsthand accounts, and interviews; Hollywood Crime Story: The Mob Takes Over the Movies, 3-part true crime documentary that explores how organized crime figures infiltrated, financed, and heavily influenced the American film industry throughout the 20th century; Mourinho, a 3-part documentary exploring the career and legacy of famed football manager José Mourinho.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY AUGUST 9



THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

From the cast of “The Chosen,” Jonathan Roumie, Paras Patel, Elizabeth Tabish, Noah James and Luke Dimyan take on challenges across forests, deserts and canyons. They join Dallas Jenkins as Bear leads through Utah’s Castle Valley and more.

House of the Dragon – SEASON 3 FINALE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)



DOUBLE LIVES OF SUBURBAN WIVES – SERIES PREMIERE (TLC @ 10pm ET)

When a couple moves to suburbia, they realize their neighbours are hiding more than a few scandals. After a death rattles the neighbourhood, lies and revelations come to surface as the killer races against time to keep their secret buried for good.

WWE’s Greatest Moments – SEASON 3 FINALE (A&E @ 11:34pm ET)

TUESDAY AUGUST 11



MOURINHO – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

This trophy-packed, insider-fuelled documentary charts José Mourinho’s iconic rise as one of the world’s top footballing managers of the most elite clubs.

Signs of a Psychopath – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

Reacher – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Women in Blue – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Apple TV)

X-Men ’97 – SEASON 2 FINALE (Disney+)



CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE CHARLES MANSON TAPES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

Tracing Charles Manson’s rise as a cult leader, the 1969 murders, and his trial, using unreleased prison recordings, interviews, and archival footage.

Let’s Marry Harry – SEASON 1 FINALE (Netflix)

THURSDAY AUGUST 13



HOLLYWOOD CRIME STORY: THE MOB TAKES OVER THE MOVIES – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ / Sundance Now)

A gripping series on how organized crime infiltrated and shaped Hollywood across the 20th Century.



MY BRILLIANT CAREER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

A headstrong farm girl dreams of pursuing a writing career in 1900 Australia; her fierce desire for independence and creative freedom clashes with societal and her family’s expectations.

Tires – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

FRIDAY AUGUST 14



SECRETS IN THE ICE – SERIES PREMIERE (Super Channel Quest @ 8pm ET)

Experts and scientists expose dark secrets, forgotten treasures and lost relics from some of the coldest places on Earth.

SUNDAY AUGUST 16



LANTERNS – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Based on the DC comics’ Green Lantern characters, two intergalactic cops are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland

The Great British Baking Show – SEASON 8 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY AUGUST 17

The Quiz with Balls – SEASON 3 FINALE (CTV @ 8pm ET and FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

The 1% Club – SEASON 3 FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (FX Canada @ 9pm ET)

Ugliest House in America – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19

Lucky – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)

Average Joe – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

Love is Blind: UK – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Booked: First Day In – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY AUGUST 20



BLOOD SACRIFICE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Sweden*

Following the brutal murder of two police officers, a tenacious detective reluctantly joins forces with his estranged ex-cop father to catch the killer.

Outer Banks – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Netflix) *Final Season*