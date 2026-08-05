August 6 – 12: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

August 6 – HBO Original MONSTERS OF GOD *Docuseries Premiere*

Filmmaker Eric Goode follows his first love – reptiles – into the dark and gonzo underworld of exotic animal smuggling. In this global network, everyone is chasing the ultimate prize, whether it be owning the rarest of species, claiming the biggest fortunes, or taking down the most elusive criminals. As he digs deeper into the billion-dollar criminal enterprise fueled by obsession for these creatures, Goode uncovers a labyrinth of outlaw traffickers, bombastic collectors, and the dogged law enforcement agents on their tails. The five-part documentary series from Goode Films, A24, and Central Pictures, premieres Thursday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes streaming Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

August 7 – Crave Original TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS *Series Premiere*

Guided by Shan Boodram, renowned sexologist, intimacy expert, and host of the Lovers By Shan podcast, contestants are paired up to take on steamy challenges, wild parties, surprise arrivals, and heart-wrenching eliminations, all while earning valuable points that can unlock major advantages. Only the boldest and most magnetic duo is crowned “Canada’s Most Seductive Couple” and returns home with an impressive $50,000 cash prize. The new romantic reality debuts with two episodes on Friday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET then follows a weekly release schedule, with two new episodes streaming on subsequent Fridays until the finale on September 4.

August 8 – Crave Original ANNA PIGEON *Series Premiere*

From director Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and Canadian showrunner Morwyn Brebner (SAVING HOPE), and based on the New York Times best-selling Anna Pigeon mystery series by Nevada Barr, the mystery series follows Anna Pigeon (Tracy Spiridakos), a former urbanite who became a park ranger after a devastating loss changed the trajectory of her life forever. While Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds, no matter who or what gets in her way. The 10-episode suspenseful new crime drama airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, and streams Saturdays on Crave at 6 a.m. ET, beginning August 8.

August 10 – Crave Original MODERN WHORE *Documentary* *Canadian Title*

The Crave Original documentary MODERN WHORE, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025 and took home two Canadian Screen Awards in 2026, explores identity, the stigma surrounding female pleasure, and the day-to-day realities of being an escort and exotic dancer. Executive produced by Sean Baker (ANORA) and directed by Nicole Bazuin, the film stars Toronto-based writer Andrea Werhun in an adaptation of her 2018 memoir of the same name.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of August 6 – 12

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

August 6 – MONSTERS OF GOD Season 1 Episode 1 (Series Premiere)

August 7 – LIFE, LARRY AND THE PURSUIT OF UNHAPPINESS Season 1 Episode 7 (Finale)

August 9 – HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (Standard and with ASL) Season 3 Episode 8 (Season Finale)

Movies

August 6 – COME TO DADDY *Canadian Title*

August 6 – GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: A CASE OF MURDER *Canadian Title*

August 6 – GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: MURDER BY TEXT *Canadian Title*

August 6 – GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: MURDER MOST MEDIEVAL *Canadian Title*

August 6 – GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: THE ART OF MURDER *Canadian Title*

August 6 – GARAGE SALE MYSTERIES: THE BEACH MURDER *Canadian Title*

August 7 – STROKES OF GENIUS (Documentary)

August 7 – BABYSITTER (2022) *Canadian Title*

August 7 – MILE END KICKS *Canadian Title*

August 7 – PRISCILLA

August 7 – THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

August 7 – H IS FOR HAWK

August 7 – 22 JUMP STREET

August 7 – BLADES OF GLORY

August 7 – WE BELIEVE YOU

August 8 – BON COP, BAD COP *Canadian Title*

August 8 – BON COP, BAD COP 2 *Canadian Title*

August 9 – BROOKLYN *Canadian Title*

August 10 – Crave Original MODERN WHORE *Canadian Title*

STARZ

August 6 – COME TO DADDY *Canadian Title*

August 7 – OF AN AGE

August 7 – THE STRANGERS: CHAPTER 3

August 7 – BABYSITTER (2022) *Canadian Title*

August 7 – POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Season 5 Episode 8 (Season Finale)

August 9 – BROOKLYN *Canadian Title*

Additional Highlights

August 7 – Crave Original TEMPTATIONS UNDER THE SUN: CYPRUS S1 E1-2 (Series Premiere)

August 12 – MICHAEL JACKSON: THE TRIAL Episode 1-4 (Docuseries Premiere)

August 12 – SUPA STRIKAS S4