CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for July 26 – August 8, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the finale of NBC documentary series Surviving Earth and the return of FOX game show Beating Shazam.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 9 new series, the return of Batman: Caped Crusader, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Diarra From Detroit, Futurama, Lioness, My Life with the Walter Boys, Sullivan’s Crossing, Ted Lasso, The Ark, The Chelsea Detective, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder & The Walking Dead: Dead City and the series finale of Power Book III: Raising Kanan & The Chi. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Acorn TV’s new psychological thriller The Ridge; Amazon Prime Video’s new mystery drama Sterling Point; Disney+’s new Sci-Fi adventure Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, FX on Hulu’s new teen thriller The Shards (airing on Disney+ Canada); Hallmark+’s new romantic drama Paris is Always A Good Idea (airing on W Network); 2 new series from Netflix: animated comedy Alley Cats and historical drama The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Starz’s new drama Fightland and USA Network’s new crime drama Anna Pigeon (Canada-USA co-production). Also, Cape Fear, Harry Wilde & Sugar conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 9 new series premiere: Naked and Afraid: Shipwrecked & The Last Woodsmen (Discovery Canada), Tom Kerridge Cooks Italy (Flavour Network), Kitchen Undercover (Food Network Canada), Game Day Murders (Investigation Discovery Canada), Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn (Magnolia Network Canada), House of Stassi (Slice), Monsters of God (HBO) and Let’s Marry Harry (Netflix). Also, Accused: Guilty or Innocent? (A&E), The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network Canada), George Clarke’s Building Home (Home Network), The Real Murders of Orange County (Oxygen Canada) and At Home with Katherine Ryan (Slice) return with an all-new season, while Late Night Law, My Strange Arrest, Swamp Patrol (A&E) and World War II with Tom Hanks (History Canada) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of new documentary The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, a 3-Part docuseries that investigates the horrifying murder of four University of Idaho students.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JULY 26

The Walking Dead: Dead City – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

The Chi – SERIES FINALE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

The Great Food Truck Race – SEASON 19 PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY JULY 27

Harry Wilde – SEASON 5 FINALE (Acorn TV)



THE RIDGE – SERIES PREMIERE (Acorn TV) *5-Part Limited Series*

Mia, a Scottish doctor in trouble at home, arrives in New Zealand to take refuge with her sister, only to find her sister has died. Shock turns to mounting horror as she’s drawn into a small town’s web of lies and secrets.

World War II With Tom Hanks – SEASON 1 FINALE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



MAINE CABIN MASTERS: ALL INN – SERIES PREMIERE (Magnolia Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

The Cabin Masters crew transform a rundown B&B into a stunning 12-acre lakeside inn.



GAME DAY MURDERS – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 10pm ET)

From the murder of Sean Taylor to the disappearance of Patrick Dennehy, each episode explores the cases that forever changed athletes, families, and communities.

TUESDAY JULY 28

The Real Murders of Orange County – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)



KITCHEN UNDERCOVER – SERIES PREMIERE (Food Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Chef Antonia Lofaso and her sous chef go undercover to get to the root of a restaurant’s problems and try to turn things around before it’s too late.

Beat Shazam – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (FOX @ 9:02pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 29

DIARRA FROM DETROIT – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



THE IDAHO MURDERS: COLLEGE NIGHTMARE – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *3-Part Docuseries*

On November 13, 2022, four University of Idaho students—Madison, Kaylee, Ethan, and Xana—were found murdered in an off-campus home, leaving a tight-knit college town shattered. For weeks, their killer walked free.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Disney+) *Final Season*



HOUSE OF STASSI – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Schroeder returns to reclaim her pop culture status, but must face her past and a turbulent inner circle prone to upending her world.

The Ark – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 30



THE BOMBING OF PAN AM 103 – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *6-Part Limited Series*

Focuses on the investigation on both sides of the Atlantic after the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

Surviving Earth – SEASON 1 FINALE (NBC @ 8pm ET)

Accused: Guilty or Innocent? – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Criminal Minds: Evolution – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY JULY 31

Batman: Caped Crusader – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Cape Fear – SEASON 1 FINALE (Apple TV)



TOM KERRIDGE COOKS ITALY – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

The chef heads to Italy to meet food producers who are as passionate about their food as he is about cooking it.



FIGHTLAND – SERIES PREMIERE (Starz Canada @ 10pm ET)

A disgraced boxing champion is released from prison and returns to London to take revenge on the crime family that betrayed him.

SUNDAY AUGUST 2

Lioness – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Paramount+)



PARIS IS ALWAYS A GOOD IDEA – SERIES PREMIERE (W Network @ 8pm ET) *6-Part Limited Series*

Nonprofit executive Chelsea is in Paris to secure a major donor, but begins an unexpected journey across Europe to reconnect with her past loves.



NAKED AND AFRAID: SHIPWRECKED – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 8pm ET)

Twelve all-stars alums from “Naked and Afraid” are left stranded somewhere along the coast of the Philippines and must fight for survival.

MONDAY AUGUST 3

The Chelsea Detective – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Acorn TV)

Futurama – SEASON 14 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

George Clarke’s Building Home – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)

The Librarians: The Next Chapter – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

Late Night Law – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10:01pm ET)

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5



STERLING POINT – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Based upon Megan Park’s young adult series, Annie and her twin brother, raised in NYC by their single father, discover their estranged grandfather bequeathed them a lake island.

Ted Lasso – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Apple TV)



STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS – THE NINTH JEDI – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+)

Kara and her ragtag Jedi crew seek out to find worthy Jedi to fight against an increasingly powerful warlord.



THE SHARDS – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)

A senior at an exclusive Los Angeles prep school becomes obsessed with a new student and with a serial killer on the loose who seems to be drawing closer to him and his friends. Based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel.



LET’S MARRY HARRY – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

With help from Alex Cooper and his best friends, can Harry Jowsey find true love and settle down in marriage?

The Challenge – SEASON 42 PREMIERE (Paramount+)

At Home With Katherine Ryan – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

My Strange Arrest – SEASON 4 FINALE (A&E @ 9:30pm ET)

Swamp Patrol – SEASON 1 FINALE (A&E @ 10:32pm ET)

THURSDAY AUGUST 6

My Life with the Walter Boys – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Netflix)



MONSTERS OF GOD – SERIES PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ pm ET) *5-Part Limited Series*

Explores the shadowy world of exotic reptile smuggling, following two rival kingpins whose lucrative global operation supplied rare species to US zoos until betrayal sparked a devastating vendetta.

FRIDAY AUGUST 7

Sugar – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV)



ALLEY CATS – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Follows the trials and tribulations of a group of feral British cats who seek companionship while ruminating about the struggles of everyday life.



THE LAST WOODSMEN – SERIES PREMIERE (Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

In the Pacific Northwest, Jared Douglas and his logging crew risk life and limb to harvest the planet’s remote and valuable trees, but getting these giants from the forest to market is deadly.

Sullivan’s Crossing – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 9pm ET)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – SERIES FINALE (Starz Canada @ 9pm ET)



ANNA PIGEON – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

Anna Pigeon flees city life for the solitude of America’s stunning national parks following a devastating loss; while Anna tries to outrun her demons, her focus turns to solving crimes that have taken place within national park grounds.