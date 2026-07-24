Filming Underway on Season Three of CBC Original Hit Drama ‘Saint-Pierre’

CBC and Hawco Productions announced that production is underway in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, France, on the third season of the hit drama SAINT-PIERRE (12 x 60). The series is produced by Hawco Productions for CBC and CBC Gem, with FIFTH SEASON managing global distribution.

CBC’s most-watched drama series*, SAINT-PIERRE follows Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector Donald Fitzpatrick (Fitz) — exiled to work in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, the French Territory nestled in the North Atlantic Ocean — who is partnered with Deputy Chief Geneviève Archambault (Arch), a Parisian transplant there for her own intriguing reason. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic façade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity. As they solve thrilling crimes and share family secrets, their partnership evolves to friendship — Arch and Fitz know they’ll always be there for each other.

Joining the show for season three are French-Moroccan actor Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent!, Bad Sisters) and Caroline Dhavernas (Mary Kills People, Hannibal). Bouab takes on the role of Pascal Lalonde, a highly-decorated Officer from Mainland France sent to Saint-Pierre because of his stellar record in taking down criminal organizations — skills desperately needed in a post-Gallagher crime world. Dhavernas plays well-educated and forward-thinking businesswoman Victoria Peters, who has plans to put Saint-Pierre on the map as a world-class tourist destination, and who forms a strong and instant connection with Fitz.

Bouad and Dhavernas join series stars Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Caught, Jack Ryan) and French star Joséphine Jobert (Death in Paradise), who lead the cast as Arch and Fitz, appearing alongside Benz Antoine (Four Brothers, Get Rich or Die Tryin’), Erika Prevost (The Boys, Dare Me), and Jean-Michel Le Gal (Paris Paris, Accused) who round out the ensemble. Fresh off six Canadian Screen Award nominations for the first season, season three of Saint-Pierre will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2027.

“We’re thankful to CBC, FIFTH SEASON, and our global audience for supporting us from the very beginning,” says Hawco. “The opportunity to return for Season 3 gives us the chance to make the most of our experienced production team and bring even more to the show’s visuals. With top talent and the islands’ unique setting, we’re creating a season that is both visually compelling and internationally ambitious.”

A CBC original series, Saint-Pierre is produced by Hawco Productions with FIFTH SEASON managing global distribution. Allan Hawco and Robina Lord-Stafford are Executive Producers and Showrunners. Executive Producers are Janine Squires, Erin Sullivan, and John Vatcher. Season three Directors include Winnifred Jong, Sharon Lewis, Vanessa Matsui, TJ Scott, and John Vatcher. For CBC, Sally Catto is General Manager, Entertainment; Trish Williams is Executive Director, Scripted Content; Sarah Adams is Director, Current Production, Drama; Nicola Makoway is Executive in Charge of Production.

* Sources: Numeris TV Meter, 2025/26 Season (October 6, 2025 – Apr. 13, 2026), CBC Total, 2+, M-Su 2a-2a; Total Canada, AMA, generated by Instar;