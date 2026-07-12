CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for July 12 – 25, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the broadcast premiere of Hope Valley: 1874 & Canadian premiere of Sherlock & Daughter. On the game show & reality front, new ABC reality competition series Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro and FOX game show Nation’s Dumbest premiere, while Kitchen Nightmares & Who Wants to Be A Millionaire return with an all-new season. Also, the 2026 Espys air July 15.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 7 new series and the return of All American, King of the Hill, Ransom Canyon & Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. New series premiering in the next two weeks include Amazon Prime Video’s new adventure comedy Ride or Die; Apple TV’s new crime drama Lucky, HBO Max’s new comedy Stuart Fails to Save the Universe (airing on Crave); 2 new series from Netflix: Mexican drama My Daughter’s Father and comedy The Hawk, Tubi’s new animated comedy Breaking Bear and UK-German thriller Then You Run (airing on CTV Drama Channel). Also, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire & Criminal Minds: Evolution conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 4 new series premiere: Behind Bars: Officer Cam (A&E), Everything on The Menu With Braun Strowman (Flavour Network), Extreme Buyers Club (HGTV Canada) and Dark Side of Comedy (Oxygen Canada). Also, Customer Wars & The First 48 (A&E), The Great British Celebrity Baking Show (Flavour Network), My Lottery Dream Home & Ugliest House in America (HGTV Canada), The Real Murders of Atlanta (Oxygen Canada), Married at First Sight (Slice) and Dark Side of the Ring (Crave) return with an all-new season, while In the City (Bravo Canada), Shane Delia’s Malta (Flavour Network) and Love is Blind: Argentina (Netflix) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 2 new documentaries: Murder 101, a 3-Part docuseries that follows a rural Tennessee high school sociology class investigating the decades-old “Redhead Murders” cold case; Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, a 2-part docuseries that examines new evidence from the Los Angeles Innocence Project’s petition arguing Scott Peterson could not have committed the 2002 murders of his wife Laci and unborn son Conner.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY JULY 12

Love is Blind: Argentina – SEASON 2 FINALE (Netflix)

MONDAY JULY 13



MURDER 101 – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video) *3-Part Docuseries*

A decades-old unsolved Tennessee case stumps top detectives until a high school sociology class breaks it wide open.

All American – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (DTour and The CW @ 8pm ET) *Final Season*



DANCING WITH THE STARS: THE NEXT PRO – SERIES PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Twelve talented up-and-coming dancers live together and compete through a demanding audition process for a coveted pro dancer spot on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

The Real Murders of Atlanta – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

Married at First Sight – SEASON 20 PREMIERE (Slice @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 14



SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV2 @ 9pm ET)

Sherlock Holmes is out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Then enters young American Amelia. After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.

In the City – SEASON 1 FINALE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)



DARK SIDE OF COMEDY – SERIES PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

Featuring different comics and their personal journeys while exploring the internal battles, unexpected fame and societal pressures in the comedy world.

WEDNESDAY JULY 15



LUCKY – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life and a way out.



RIDE OR DIE – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Best friends Debbie Claybourne and Judith Burton thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges, both of their worlds are turned upside down.



2026 ESPYS – 3hr Special (ABC @ 8pm ET)

Top celebrities from sports and entertainment come together to commemorate the past year by recognizing major athletic achievements, reliving unforgettable moments, and saluting the leading performers and performances.



NATION’S DUMBEST – SERIES PREMIERE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

“Nation’s Dumbest” is a celebrity competition series with a twisted premise: it’s the only game show where winning is the last thing anyone wants. Famous faces are sent back to “summer school” and must relive the highs and humiliations of school life through a mix of brain-teasing pop quizzes, fast-paced physical challenges, and tests built on long-buried classroom knowledge. Rather than striving for a top prize, contestants battle to stay out of last place, because the worst performer is publicly humiliated with the unwanted title of “The Nation’s Dumbest.”

Dark Side of the Ring – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 16



THE HAWK – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Lonnie Hawkins, 2004’s top golfer, struggles to recapture his magic late in his career, refusing to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from golf’s greatest comeback.

The First 48 – SEASON 30 PREMIERE (A&E @ 8pm ET)



NATION’S DUMBEST – SERIES PREMIERE (Global @ 9pm ET)

“Nation’s Dumbest” is a celebrity competition series with a twisted premise: it’s the only game show where winning is the last thing anyone wants. Famous faces are sent back to “summer school” and must relive the highs and humiliations of school life through a mix of brain-teasing pop quizzes, fast-paced physical challenges, and tests built on long-buried classroom knowledge. Rather than striving for a top prize, contestants battle to stay out of last place, because the worst performer is publicly humiliated with the unwanted title of “The Nation’s Dumbest.”



SCOTT PETERSON: THE NEW EVIDENCE – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET) *2-Part Docuseries*

Two decades after Scott Peterson’s conviction, the Los Angeles Innocence Project files a motion seeking a new trial; legal analyst and defense attorney Chris Pixley investigates the claims to determine whether the new evidence warrants a retrial.

Shane Delia’s Malta – SEASON 1 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY JULY 17

Scott Peterson: The New Evidence – SERIES FINALE (A&E @ 8pm ET)

My Lottery Dream Home – SEASON 18 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

SUNDAY JULY 19

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire – SEASON 3 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 10pm ET)

King of the Hill – SEASON 15 PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada)



HOPE VALLEY: 1874 – SERIES PREMIERE (Global @ 9pm ET)

Rebecca Clarke travels from Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old daughter; she must accept help from local rancher Tom Moore when her wagon breaks down.

The Great British Celebrity Baking Show – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Top Chef Canada – SEASON 12 PREMIERE (Global @ 10pm ET)

MONDAY JULY 20



THEN YOU RUN – SERIES PREMIERE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

The short holiday of four teenagers in Rotterdam turns into a dark adventure; when Tara’s father is suddenly found dead, she and her friends have to flee from evil gangsters led by her uncle.

Ugliest House in America – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

TUESDAY JULY 21

Kitchen Nightmares – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Global and FOX @ 8pm ET)



EXTREME BUYERS CLUB – SERIES PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 9pm ET)

A realtor helps people find the unusual requests for their new home.

Customer Wars – SEASON 9 PREMIERE (A&E @ 10:01pm ET)

WEDNESDAY JULY 22



MY DAUGHTER’S FATHER – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *Mexico*

With her daughter’s life on the line, a doctor’s search for a kidney donor exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could shatter two families.

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (ABC @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY JULY 23

Ransom Canyon – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

Criminal Minds: Evolution – SEASON 4 FINALE (Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – SEASON 4 PREMIERE (Paramount+ and CTV Sci-fi @ 9pm ET)



STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

In a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom brings about the end of the universe, and is tasked with restoring reality along with his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke.



BEHIND BARS: OFFICER CAM – SERIES PREMIERE (A&E @ 9pm ET)

Takes viewers inside two of the country’s most pressurized correctional facilities, where sheriffs equip every officer with body-worn cameras to transform how their jails operate. Through raw, first-hand footage, the series reveals what it takes to run a modern American jail.



EVERYTHING ON THE MENU WITH BRAUN STROWMAN – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

When the “Monster Among Men” storms into town, wrestling rings aren’t the only things getting demolished-entire menus tremble in his wake! In Everything on the Menu, WWE legend Braun Strowman brings his superhuman appetite to America’s most delicious destinations, from the ultimate greasy-spoon favorites to the Michelin-starred temples of gastronomy and everything in-between. This isn’t a tasting-it is total meal domination, where Braun doesn’t just eat… he OBLITERATES every single dish in his path, bonds with the culinary warriors behind the counter, and picks his favorite from each city’s most iconic flavors.

FRIDAY JULY 24



BREAKING BEAR – SERIES PREMIERE (Tubi) *Animated*

In a parody of mobster dramas, a dysfunctional family of bears goes full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home.