July 23 – 29: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

July 23 – HBO Max Original STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERESE *Series Premiere*

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters audiences have come to know and love from THE BIG BANG THEORY. As the title implies, things don’t go well. The 10-episode series starring Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry) streams Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning July 23 on Crave.

July 24 – MORTAL KOMBAT II *Movie Premiere*

From New Line Cinema, MORTAL KOMBAT II makes its Canadian streaming debut on Friday, July 24. The film stars Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis’s Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. , and features the fan favorite champions, as well as Johnny Cage, pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of July 23 – 29.

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

July 23 – HBO Max Original STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE S1 E1 (Series Premiere)

July 24 – HBO Original EUPHORIA: A LOOK BACK (Special)

Movies

July 24 – SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE

July 24 – KILLER WHALE

July 24 – GENIE

July 24 – MORTAL KOMBAT II

July 24 – DEAR SANTA

July 24 – CHARLIE THE WONDERDOG *Canadian Title*

July 24 – RACHEL GETTING MARRIED

STARZ

July 23 – MALIGLUTIT *Canadian Title*

July 23 – TIA AND PIUJUQ *Canadian Title*

July 23 – GIANT LITTLE ONES *Canadian Title*