Netflix Top 10: Week of July 13 – “Little House on the Prairie” Journeys to No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

The Ingalls family leaves everything behind for a fresh start in the American West, and audiences are joining the journey in droves. Little House on the Prairie led the English TV list, gathering 9.8 million views. Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved book series inspired by her own childhood on the frontier, the eight-episode adaptation centers on Pa (Luke Bracey), Ma (Crosby Fitzgerald), Laura (Alice Halsey), and Mary (Skywalker Hughes), as they grapple with 1800s prairie life near the budding town of Independence, Kansas.

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea rose to the top of the English film list, with 11.1 million views. The documentary about the Costa Concordia disaster interweaves eyewitness accounts from surviving crew members and passengers, cell phone footage from the night of the tragedy, and translations of the ship’s black box recordings, which expose dangerous decisions made by the captain.

Swapped soared to the No. 10 spot on Netflix’s ranking of the Most Popular Movies of All Time, with 139.8 million views. It joins KPop Demon Hunters as the second animated title on the list, and marks the first time two animated titles have achieved this ranking. Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple lead the voice cast of the big-hearted adventure as sworn enemies who magically swap species, and must experience life in each other’s feathers and fur to save their shared wilderness.

I Will Find You – the Harlan Coben adaptation about an innocent father (Sam Worthington) who is imprisoned for the murder of his son – sought out the No. 2 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the English TV list, with 8.8 million views. And The Hawk – the sports comedy starring Will Ferrell as an infamous golf legend chasing a late-career comeback on the green – debuted in the No. 3 spot on the list, swinging to 4.8 million views. Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster, Jimmy Tatro, and Luke Wilson are also in the cast of the series.

Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed fantasy about young airbender Aang (Gordon Cormier), fought to the No. 4 spot for its fourth consecutive week on the list with 3.4 million views, followed by Season 1 in the No. 9 spot with 1.7 million views. Plus, the fourth season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, the reality experiment in which couples at a crossroads reconsider their futures by pairing up with someone outside their relationship, launched in the No. 8 spot on the list with 1.9 million views.

Voicemails for Isabelle called up the No. 2 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the English film list, with 5.7 million views. Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson bring the romantic vibes as Jill and Wes, long-distance singles who connect after Wes inherits the cell phone number of Jill’s late sibling. Enola Holmes 3 secured the No. 3 spot on the list with 4.7 million views, and sees Millie Bobby Brown’s titular sleuth prepare to walk down the aisle, only for her nuptials to be stalled when her brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), is kidnapped.

Audiences continue to stream the latest Korean releases. Agent Kim Reactivated, about a former secret agent who comes out of retirement to save his daughter, held the No. 1 spot on the non-English TV list with 8.2 million views. The East Palace, the supernatural series in which a king summons a spirit slayer and a woman who can hear the voices of the dead, debuted at No. 2 on the list with 4.9 million views. And the action-packed Teach You a Lesson kicked to the No. 6 spot for its seventh consecutive week on the list, with 2.9 million views this week.

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Top 10 Global Films (English)

1 Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

2 Voicemails for Isabelle

3 Enola Holmes 3

4 Regretting You

5 Meg 2: The Trench

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 Death on the Nile

8 The Boss Baby

9 Joy Ride

10 Sniper: No Nation

Top 10 Global TV Shows (English)

1 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

2 I Will Find You: Limited Series

3 The Hawk: Season 1

4 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2

5 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

6 Raw: July 13, 2026

7 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

8 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

9 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1

10 Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 4

Canada Top 10 Films

1 Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

2 Speak No Evil

3 Let Him Go

4 Desire

5 Forever My Girl

6 Death on the Nile

7 Voicemails for Isabelle

8 The Hustle

9 Ikka

10 Enola Holmes 3

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

2 The Hawk: Season 1

3 I Will Find You: Limited Series

4 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 4

5 Worst Neighbor Ever: Season 1

6 WWE Raw: July 13, 2026

7 Jose Totoy 3

8 Agent Kim Reactivated: Limited Series

9 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

10 Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2