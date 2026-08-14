NBA on Prime arrives in Canada as Prime Video today revealed its inaugural schedule for the 2026-27 NBA season. Prime Video tips off with a doubleheader on Friday, October 23 beginning with reigning World Champion New York Knicks vs the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Later that evening, Kevin Durant returns to Austin when the Houston Rockets face the Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET at the University of Texas’s Moody Center. Looking ahead to May, Prime Video’s extensive NBA postseason coverage culminates with an exclusive presentation of the Eastern Conference Finals.

“The NBA’s first season on Prime Video set a new standard for how fans experience basketball around the world, and as we tip off our second season, we’re thrilled that Canadian customers can now tap into our global basketball experience,” said Jay Marine, Global Head of Sports, Prime Video. “From iconic rivalries and competitive conference matchups to the high-stakes action of the Emirates NBA Cup and expanded postseason coverage, including our first-ever exclusive Eastern Conference Finals, we’re bringing an exceptional lineup of the league’s biggest stars and most compelling stories to Canadian fans. We look forward to delivering innovative coverage that brings them closer to the action than ever before.”

NBA on Prime will be home to marquee matchups all season long including: a homecoming for Victor Wembanyama as the Spurs head to Paris in the first of two NBA Global Games on January 14; Jaylen Brown’s first return to Boston as a 76er on January 21; and just a week later Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game back in Milwaukee with the Miami Heat on January 28. The Knicks, 76ers, Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers each appear 10 times on Prime this season. Canada’s own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will appear eight times, including against the Spurs on Feb. 11 in one of the league’s most heated modern rivalries, and against the 76ers on Feb. 13. NBA on Prime sees the Toronto Raptors face the Detroit Pistons on November 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves on January 7.

The high-stakes action begins with five-straight weeks of Emirates NBA Cup 2026 Group Play doubleheaders beginning on Friday, October 30 when the Knicks visit LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers, then Luka Dončić and the Lakers meet Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The final night of Group Play on Prime will feature the Heat vs the Knicks followed by the Lakers vs the Spurs. The NBA Cup Knockout rounds will stream on Prime Video tipping off with the quarterfinals on December 4 and December 5, semifinals on December 8 and culminating with the championship game on December 11 from Butler University’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The aforementioned NBA Global Games come exclusively to Prime Video this season with the 2027 NBA Paris and Manchester Games on January 14 and January 17, respectively, featuring France’s own Wembanyama and the Spurs vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. NBA on Prime will also feature 11 Saturday matchups featuring top international stars in prime time across Europe, including two appearances from Antetokounmpo and the Heat on February 6 (vs. Timberwolves) and March 6 (vs. Indiana Pacers), Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on March 13, and a third Europe primetime appearance from the Spurs on March 27.

Prime Video’s NBA coverage will also feature exclusive coverage of the NBA Play-in Tournament with six games across three nights this April. The tournament features the No. 7-10 teams in each conference vying for the 7th and 8th NBA Playoff seeds. The service will also stream select first- and second-round NBA Playoff games leading up to the exclusive presentation of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Coverage begins 30 minutes before every game with the NBA on Prime Pregame, live from Amazon MGM Studios in Culver City, followed by The Half at halftime. Each night will culminate with NBA Nightcap, a one-hour postgame show featuring player interviews and in-depth analysis of the game. Between doubleheaders, Prime Video will bridge games with The Crossover. NBA on Prime will feature contributions from Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Steve Nash and NBA Champion Kyle Lowry alongside other legends of the game, delivering expert analysis to Canadian viewers throughout the season.

Viewers in Canada can watch the NBA on Prime in English across hundreds of compatible devices, streaming from the web or by using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles and smart TVs. For a complete list of compatible devices, visit amazon.com/howtostream.

For up-to-date information regarding Prime Video’s NBA coverage, visit the NBA on Prime page on Prime Video and follow @sportsonprimeca on X, Instagram and Tik Tok.