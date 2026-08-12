Meet the Cast of the 39th Season of “The Amazing Race”

Meet the cast of THE AMAZING RACE season 39, who will race around the world beginning with a special two-night premiere event, Wednesday, Sept. 30 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). The Emmy(R) Award winner continues in its regular Wednesday time period on Wednesday, Oct. 7 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and CTV Network in Canada.

Host Phil Keoghan kicks off the Race from Vancouver, Canada, where he immediately surprises the teams with the first twist of the season: for the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history there are 13 Express Passes in play. Each team receives one pass, forcing them to think strategically as they must play it by the end of leg six. Along the route, Racers will travel to five continents, nine countries, 13 cities and more than 25,000 miles, where they jump 200 feet off the catwalk of BC Stadium in Vancouver, walk with camels in Morocco and fly a paramotor through the skies of Laos.

“AMAZING RACE fans continue to make it clear what they love most is seeing everyday Americans stepping outside their comfort zones to race around the world and complete extraordinary challenges in extraordinary places – a chance to vicariously experience our amazing planet through the eyes of compelling, relatable contestants,” said host Phil Keoghan. “This season’s twists, including a new, unexpected reveal at the start line, as well as the return of some tried and tested classics, ramp up the importance of strategy. All this, along with a first-time visit to Albania, make for another thrilling race for $1 million.”

Following are the teams competing on the upcoming season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Ali Krieger (42, pro athlete) and Joanna Lohman (44, pro athlete)

Pro athletes and moms from Montclair, N.J., and Silver Spring, Md.

· Ali is a two-time World Cup champion (US Women’s National Team, 2015 and 2019), Olympian (2016, Rio), Champions League winner (1. FFC Frankfurt, 2008) and NWSL Champion (Gotham FC, 2023)

· Joanna played professional football for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT), Washington Freedom, Philadelphia Independence, Boston Breakers and the Washington Spirit.

Ann-Marie Tejcek (56, healthcare executive) and Riley Tejcek (29, marine officer)

Mother and daughter from Carmel, Ind., and San Diego, Calif.

Anuar Tager (58, developer) and Andrea Tager Ballesca (25, medical student)

Father and daughter from Houston, Texas

Cody Langlois (35, civil engineer) and Jaime Tribo (33, dietitian)

Siblings from Los Angeles, Calif. and Tinley Park, Ill.

Conner Wilson (27, media producer) and Garrett McGuire (27, engineer)

Childhood friends from Loomis, Calif. and Rocklin, Calif.

Dafina (52, bond analyst and DJ) and Saran (51, personal trainer/founder of Kids Leading Kids) Dunmore

Sisters/best friends from Chicago, Ill.

Daisha Wilks (28, videographer) and Dalton Hamby (27, videographer)

Dating from Flat Rock, Ala., and Jacksonville, Ala.

Doug (73, retired fire chief) and Dylan (19, college student) Matter

Grandfather and grandson from San Diego, Calif.

Erin Taylor (28, head of human resources) and Javi Vintimilla (30, pilot)

Married from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jody Rebhun (44, history teacher) and Jenn Naso (44, forensic scientist)

Best friends and moms from Branford, Conn., and Larchmont, N.Y.

Katie (26, esthetician) and Charlotte (20, esthetician) Schultz

Sisters from Murray, Ky.

Michelle (31, auto body shop owner and real estate agent) and Matthew (36, business operations director) Patterson

Married parents from Rutherford, N.J.

Zach (30, car salesman and co-founder of Pipley) and Nate (27, director of sales) Johnson

Brothers from Dallas, Texas