August 13 – 19: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview  

August 14 – MICHAEL *Movie Premiere*

MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. The film makes is streaming debut Friday, August 14.

August 14 – HBO Original WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES *Stand-Up Special Premiere*

In his second HBO stand-up special, comedian, musician, and actor Whitmer Thomas digs into his small-town Alabama upbringing… and his ongoing quest to be cool. Joined onstage by his bandmates and closest friends – Jeremy Ritchie, Clay Tatum, Budd Diaz, and brother Johnny McCann – Whitmer shares irreverent and heartfelt stories chronicling his chaotic adolescence, from pranks and skateboarding to ruining a Benihana birthday party. Blending original songs, photos, and home videos, WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES is a funny and deeply personal tribute to the people and moments that shape us.

August 16 – LANTERNS *Series Premiere*

The DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television series LANTERNS follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The new-series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, and premieres Sunday, August 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Crave

Programming Premieres and Key Finales for the week of August 13 – 19

*All Programming Subject to Change*

HBO and HBO Max

August 14 – HBO’s WHITMER THOMAS: TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES (Stand-Up Special Premiere)

August 16 – LANTERNS S1 E1 (Series Premiere)

Movies

August 13 – THE STRANGER

August 14 – LADY BIRD

August 14 – FALCON LAKE *Canadian Title*

August 14 – MRS. DOUBTFIRE

August 14 – THE PLAGUE

August 14 – THE FIRE INSIDE

August 14 – MICHAEL

August 14 – I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2

August 18 – BEFORE MY HEART FAILS

STARZ

August 14 – LADY BIRD

August 14 – FALCON LAKE *Canadian Title*

August 14 – MRS. DOUBTFIRE

August 14 – BEAST (2022)

Additional Highlights

August 13 – THE TRAITORS INDIA S2 E1-3 (Season Premiere)

August 19 – PAW PATROL S7 Part 1, E 1-13