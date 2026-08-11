Netflix Top 10: Week of August 3 – “The Last House” Invites You to Stay at No. 1 in This Week’s Top 10

Viewers voluntarily trapped themselves inside The Last House, which debuted at the top of the English film list with 27.5 million views. The sci-fi thriller flick stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura as parents who find themselves physically sealed inside their home with their two young children. They must work together to survive amid dwindling resources while staying safe from whatever mysterious threat is holding them hostage. The Last House brought its premise to life above one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles, where a performer was “stuck” inside a billboard for three days, communicating with passersby via whiteboard – a nod to the film’s plot that garnered widespread attention.

72 Hours partied its way to the No. 2 spot on the list with 11.1 million views. The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as a 40-year-old executive who’s accidentally added to a group chat about a Gen Z bachelor-party weekend – and chooses to join in anyway.

The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare held the top spot on the English TV list with 10.6 million views. The three-part documentary series chronicles the 2022 murders of four college students, from the night of the killings to the suspect’s eventual arrest. It features police footage, archival materials, and firsthand accounts from the victims’ families.

This week, audiences have been finding comfort in the great outdoors. The third season of the Colorado-set My Life with the Walter Boys debuted at No. 2 on the list, lassoing together 9 million views. This season of the teen drama centers on Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) as her long-simmering love triangle with brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry) finally comes to a head in a highly anticipated payoff for fans.

Likewise, the second season of Ransom Canyon, the modern Western series about ranching families in a small Texas town, took the No. 5 spot for its third consecutive week on the list with 2.7 million views. And the debut season of Little House on the Prairie, about a family settling down on the American frontier, claimed the No. 7 spot for its fifth consecutive week on the list with 1.8 million views.

Additionally, Ricky Gervais Alley Cats launched at No. 9 on the list, purring up 1.5 million views. The adult animation series follows a gang of British cats – foul-mouthed, feral, and from all walks of life – who spend their days causing havoc while musing on the meaning of life and fighting for survival in a brutal human world.

Elize: Shadows of a Woman held the No. 1 spot on the non-English film list with 7.3 million views. Based on true events, the Brazilian thriller explores a marriage marked by secrets and conflicts – and choices that culminate in a shocking crime. The Debt Collector followed at No. 2 on the list with 3.2 million views. The Thai action thriller stars Nadech Kugimiya and Daou Pittaya Saechua as opposing forces in the shadowy underground world of debt collection.

My Daughter’s Father secured the top spot on the non-English TV list with 3.7 million views. The Mexican drama series sees a mother dig into her own sordid past to save her terminally ill daughter’s future. The No. 2 spot on the list went to Wrath – a Brazilian crime drama about an amnesiac who finds redemption in the raw world of MMA – with 3.5 million views.

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Global Top 10 Films (English)

1 The Last House

2 72 HOURS

3 Spider-Man: Far from Home

4 Spider-Man: Homecoming

5 A Toxic Love Story

6 KPop Demon Hunters

7 In the Land of Saints and Sinners

8 Minions

9 Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours

10 Fast Charlie

Global Top 10 TV Shows (English)

1 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

2 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

3 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

4 I Will Find You: Limited Series

5 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

6 Raw: August 3, 2026

7 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1

8 Danny Go!: Season 1

9 Ricky Gervais Alley Cats: Season 1

10 Salish & Jordan Matter: Season 2

Canada Top 10 Films

1 The Last House

2 72 HOURS

3 Max

4 Bobby Z

5 Blackwater Lane

6 Spider-Man: Far from Home

7 A Toxic Love Story

8 Premonition

9 Venom: The Last Dance

10 Dragon Wars

Canada Top 10 TV Shows

1 The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare: Season 1

2 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3

3 The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Limited Series

4 Let’s Marry Harry: Season 1

5 Ransom Canyon: Season 2

6 WWE Raw: August 3, 2026

7 WWE Smackdown: August 7, 2026

8 The Hawk: Season 1

9 I Will Find You: Limited Series

10 Little House on the Prairie: Season 1