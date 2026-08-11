Disney+ Revs Up as the Global Streaming Home of Formula E

Disney+, ESPN and Formula E, one of the world’s fastest-growing motorsport championships and the world’s only B Corp-certified sport, today announced a multi-year deal that will bring all Formula E races to Disney+ and ESPN+ in the U.S. and to Disney+ in most international markets beginning with the 2026/27 season. Spanning 21 rounds across 13 events in some of the most iconic cities around the world, the upcoming season kicks off on December 18 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and with stops in Austin, Miami, Monaco and Mexico City, culminating in the final round on July 25, 2027, in Tokyo.

“Formula E combines world-class competition, groundbreaking technology, and sustainability in a way that’s unlike any other sport,” said Joe Earley, Co-President, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. “We’re excited to help power the championship’s next chapter on Disney+ and to give fans around the globe front row access to every adrenaline-fueled race as it happens.”

“This is a landmark moment for Formula E and reflects the incredible momentum behind our championship. Disney’s unrivalled global reach and storytelling will introduce Formula E to millions of new fans while bringing them closer than ever to the drama, innovation and excitement of electric racing,” said Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer Formula E. “As we enter the GEN4 era, this provides an exceptional platform to accelerate our global growth and continue building one of the world’s most exciting sports properties. We’re also excited by the opportunity to explore additional ways for Formula E and Disney to work together beyond live race coverage, creating even more innovative and engaging experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

The addition of the Formula E world championship on Disney+ sparks a new chapter for sports fans by expanding the growing slate of global live programming on the streamer, including the record-breaking 2026 FIFA World Cup in South America, select LALIGA football rights in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, the UK, Ireland and France, NBA games in the Philippines, and UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe and Latin America. All of these and more create a compelling destination for sports fans.

Launched in 2014, the 2026/27 Formula E season will mark a new chapter for motorsport with the debut of the highly anticipated GEN4 era, featuring the fastest and most powerful cars in Formula E history competing across the championship’s most ambitious season yet. GEN4 cars will deliver 600kW of power, equivalent to more than 815-horsepower, and are capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 1.8 seconds, around 30% faster than an F1 car, GEN4 sets a new benchmark. The new season will also introduce an enhanced race weekend format designed to create even more competitive on-track action, increased sporting jeopardy and greater excitement for fans around the world.

When Formula E debuts on Disney+ and ESPN+, subscribers will have access to comprehensive coverage of every event, including preview and review shows, practice, qualifying and race sessions, along with race highlights.

Currently in its twelfth season, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship reaches its climax in London on August 15 and 16, with the World Championship set to be decided in the final race of the season.

In addition to a robust slate of live events, Disney+ features a diverse lineup of sports content, from premium documentaries and original series to exclusive ESPN studio shows on Disney+ such as SportsCenter+ and Vibe Check.