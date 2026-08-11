Home Network’s Fall Blueprint Delivers Signature Originals and Internationally-Acclaimed Lifestyle Hits

Home Network, Canada’s #1 destination for lifestyle content*, is ready for a new season with a dynamic lineup of hit series debuting this fall. Featuring signature originals and internationally acclaimed titles, Home Network’s fall lineup is anchored by two returning Canadian Original hits with Season 4 of Rock Solid Builds (8×60 – Cineflix), hosted by third-generation builder and proud Newfoundlander Randy Spracklin, and the sophomore season of House of Ali (8×60 – Nikki Ray Media), helmed by award-winning interior designer Ali Budd. The lifestyle lineup continues with the return of fan-favourites Interior Design Masters, Renovation Rescue, and Million Dollar Dream Home.

Home Network opens its fall lineup with Season 4 of Rock Solid Builds, premiering Sunday, September 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers will get an intimate snapshot of Spracklin’s home life as he and his partner Melissa undertake a massive project of their own. Now the proud owners of her grandparents’ property in Brigus, the two are determined to transform its tired interior into an East Coast showpiece that blends cherished memories with a refreshing modern update. Randy and his talented team are continuing to tackle a load of big projects, such as restoring the historic Ferryland lighthouse, turning a neglected backyard into an all-season sanctuary, and many more. These proud islanders deliver ‘catty’ builds and elite craftsmanship all while showcasing the windswept charm of rugged Newfoundland. A new roster of sponsors are also breaking ground with integrated content from Home Hardware, Kohltech, Dildo Brewing Co., and Charm Diamond Centre.

Up next for Canadian originals is Season 2 of House of Ali, premiering Thursday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From a private villa in Costa Rica to a designer dream home in Connecticut, Budd and her team are making global moves in a style that is completely their own. The show’s unscripted lens gives viewers a look into the reality of high-end interior design, million-dollar reveals, and the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. Meticulous down to the final detail, Budd showcases her unfiltered honesty and one-of-a-kind creativity to the pickiest of clients. Audiences can look forward to spectacular, custom transformations that inspire them to tap into their inner designer. One of the sales partnerships for the show’s sophomore season is with Knix, where the brand is featured through seamless in-show story integrations.

Home Network sets the blueprint with additional fall programming, highlighting an exciting schedule of new and returning shows, starting off with the series premiere of The Mother Flip on Wednesday, September 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Following are several international series that appeal to at-home design enthusiasts, including Renovation Rescue, which returns for its second season on Monday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and Season 7 of Interior Design Masters on Thursday, September 10 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. Outdoorsman Hal Shaffer is back with Season 4 of Renovation Hunters on Monday, September 7 at 9/9:30 p.m. ET/PT, along with host Viviana Vigil, who returns to connect affluent house hunters with luxurious multi-million-dollar properties in Season 8 of Million Dollar Dream Home, premiering Monday, October 26 at 10/10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Viewers can continue to watch new episodes of Love It or List It Season 12 on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Season 8 of Sun, Sea, and Selling Houses on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT. The programming slate continues with new episodes of:

The Block , Season 20 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

Help! We Bought a Village , Season 4 on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Bidding Room , Season 7 on Saturdays 9 p.m. ET/PT

A Place in The Sun, Season 16 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT

Rock Solid Builds and House of Ali, anytime on STACKTV Viewers can stream Home Network’s hit lineup, including prior seasons ofand, anytime on

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*Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP26 (Jan5-May31/26) – confirmed data, Mo-Su 2a-2a, CDN SPECIALTY COM ENG, A25-54 AMA(000)