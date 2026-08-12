BritBox reveals additional Hercule cast joining Edward Bluemel in upcoming drama series

BritBox announced additional casting for the upcoming six-part drama series Hercule, starring Edward Bluemel as Agatha Christie’s iconic Belgian detective, a Mammoth Screen/Agatha Christie Productions production for BritBox and BBC.

Joining Bluemel are Henry Ashton (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder), James D’Arcy(Oppenheimer, Constellations), Calvin Demba (Supacell, Life), Phil Dunning (Smoggie Queens, Am I Being Unreasonable?), Jack Gleeson (House of Guinness, In the Land of the Saints and Sinners), Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner), James Nesbitt (Cold Feet, Run Away), Guy Remmers (The Buccaneers, Lessons), Rebecca Rittenhouse (His & Hers, Maggie) and Mawaan Rizwan (Juice, The Split Up).

Hercule will chronicle the story of the world’s greatest detective – and how he became it. The series, due to commence filming soon, primarily in Liverpool, is an intimate study of Hercule Poirot, the man and an epic portrait of Britain between the wars. It will center around three of Christie’s early stories, while also introducing Hercule Poirot to future friends and allies and one particular nemesis…

Written by Benji Walters (Code of Silence, The Leopard, Obsession), the first two episodes are being directed by Jonny Campbell (Am I Being Unreasonable?, In The Flesh), with Chanya Button (Code of Silence, Doctor Who) and Alrick Riley (Bridgerton, How to Get Away with Murder) directing Block 2 and Block 3. Charlie Palmer (A Woman Of Substance, Extraordinary) serves as series producer.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest detectives in fiction, Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot novels have sold over 750 million copies, captivating readers and audiences for more than a century.

Hercule (6 x 60′) is produced by Mammoth Screen (a part of ITV Studios) and Agatha Christie Limited for BritBox in North America, BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK.

The series is adapted by Benji Walters. The executive producers are Benji Walters and Jonny Campbell, James Prichard for Agatha Christie Limited, Rebecca Durbin and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar, and Stephen Nye for BritBox and Nick Lambon for the BBC. Charlie Palmer is series producer. Fifth Season is handling global distribution.

Previous Agatha Christie adaptations are available to stream now on BritBox.