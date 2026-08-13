Tenth anniversary rebroadcast of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration concert on August 22 crowns a lineup of special programming featuring The Hip across CBC

Ten years ago, iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip took the stage for the final time in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario. One third of the population tuned into the historic 2016 show live on CBC, and as the broadcast unfolded, the nation stood still. To mark the 10th anniversary, on Saturday, August 22, at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. AT/8:30 NT) CBC will re-air The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration commercial free, and will have special programming featuring The Tragically Hip across all CBC platforms beginning next week.

The August 22 rebroadcast will begin with a special introduction directed by Gord Downie’s brother, filmmaker Mike Downie. A Beautiful Thing features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the band on tour and notable Canadians sharing what The Hip has meant to them and the historic significance of that last concert in Kingston. Following that, the commercial-free concert The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration will air in its original form, nationwide. The night kicks off across all CBC platforms at the following times:

CBC TV at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. AT/ 8:30 NT)

at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. AT/ 8:30 NT) Available to stream on CBC Gem and CBC Music’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. ET

and CBC Music’s channel at CBC Radio at 7 p.m. local time (7:30 Nfld & Maritimes, 7 AT Labrador)

at 7 p.m. local time (7:30 Nfld & Maritimes, 7 AT Labrador) CBC Music at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT)

at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) SiriusXM‘s CBC (ch. 169), The Tragically Hip (ch. 757), Iceberg (ch. 758), and Canada Talks (ch, 167) channels at 7 p.m. ET

Communities across the country are planning ways to commemorate and celebrate a decade since the band’s final show, including in The Hip’s hometown of Kingston, Ont. where CBC will be onsite . Visit CBCMusic.ca/thehip for more information on how to host a screening of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration in your area and what’s going on in your community .

See below for next week’s schedule of The Tragically Hip special programming across CBC platforms.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Q WITH TOM POWER

Host Tom Power sits down with Paul Langlois and Rob Baker from The Tragically Hip to discuss their live album and the 10th anniversary of their final show.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio and CBC Listen at 10 a.m. local time (10:30 NT)

COMMOTION WITH ELAMIN ABDELMAHMOUD

Host Elamin Abdelmahmoud brings together a panel to discuss the 10th anniversary of The Tragically Hip’s final show.

Broadcasts on CBC Radio and CBC Listen at 11 a.m. local time (11:30 NT)

DRIVE WITH RICH TERFRY

To celebrate the 10th anniversary and rebroadcast of The Tragically Hip’s final concert, CBC Music asked listeners to write in with their favourite album by The Hip to be featured on Deep Dive with Rich Terfry.

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen 3 to 6 p.m. local time (3:30 – 6:30 NT)

THE NATIONAL

Eli Glasner sits down with Paul Langlois and Rob Baker from The Tragically Hip to discuss their live album and the 10th anniversary of their final show.

Broadcasts at 10 p.m. local time on CBC TV and CBC Gem

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

WERE YOU THERE? ICONIC CONCERTS IN CANADIAN HISTORY

A one-hour special remembering the most iconic occasions in Canada’s concert history. Leading up to The Tragically Hip’s last concert in Kingston, Ontario, CBC Music host JJ Laborde counts down the concerts, from Lilith Fair to SARSStock, that still have Canadians saying, ‘You had to be there.’

Broadcasts on CBC Music and CBC Listen at 6 p.m. local time (6:30 NT)

THE TRAGICALLY HIP: A NATIONAL CELEBRATION

The Kingston finale featured in the concert broadcast marked the closing chapter of the Man Machine Poem Tour, a 15-date, cross-Canada farewell that reached millions.

Broadcasts at 7 p.m. local time (8 AT, 8:30 NT) nationwide on CBC TV and CBC Radio. Streams nationwide on CBC Gem at 7 p.m. ET and globally on CBC Music’s YouTube channel.

CBC Music’s MORNINGS, WEEKEND MORNINGS and CBC Radio’s local morning and afternoon shows will also be featuring The Tragically Hip tracks and music all week. Follow @CBC_Music on IG and visit CBCMusic.ca/thehip for updates on music news and articles about The Tragically Hip.

The live album, Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 , arrives August 21, via Universal Music Canada. Featuring recordings from the band’s unforgettable final cross-Canada tour, the collection captures The Tragically Hip’s last stand in real time, powerful, unfiltered, and preserved in Dolby Atmos for generations to come. Pre-order Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 here .

The 2016 broadcast of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration was produced by Insight Productions in association with CBC, The Tragically Hip and Man Machine Poem Touring Inc.