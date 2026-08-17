Halloween Bakeshop, Hosted By Lauren Ash, is Back For A Bewitchingly Fun Second Season Beginning Sunday September 13

Canadian Original series Halloween Bakeshop (7×60), last year’s #1 freshman lifestyle series*, returns for Season 2 on Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Flavour Network and streaming on STACKTV . Hosted by Canadian actress and musician Lauren Ash , this bewitchingly fun baking competition brings together eight talented competitors from across North America to face off in a series of high-stakes challenges. Racing against the clock, they’ll whip up wickedly creative Halloween treats, battle through weekly eliminations and compete for the ultimate sweet reward: the title of Halloween Bakeshop champion and a $25,000 grand prize.

Each week, there’s a new theme in the Halloween Bakeshop, challenging the bakers to give it their all as they create two spectacular bakes designed to dazzle the judges. At the end of each episode, one baker is awarded a prize while another is sent home. With prize amounts fluctuating each week, the bakers have to stay on their toes and take bold risks.

The competition kicks off in episode one with “Lauren’s Lab”, where the bakers enter Lauren Ash’s haunted laboratory (if they dare!), and must impress the judges by concocting eerie, science-inspired desserts. Every detail needs to be expertly crafted, because one small mistake could spell doom for their experiment. Up next, episode two is “Ghoul’s Night In” where the bakers are tasked with whipping up cozy carb creations, serving the judges a delicious mix of sweet comfort and creepy creativity. It’s a night you won’t want to ghost. As the season continues to unfold, the competition intensifies with more haunting Halloween-inspired baking battles, until only three talented bakers remain for the ultimate final showdown.

Host Lauren Ash is an actress, comedian and musician, best known for her roles in NBC’s Superstore and ABC’s Not Dead Yet. Hailing from Toronto, she is a Canadian Screen Award and Canadian Comedy Award-winner. A James Beard nominated chef, baking entrepreneur, and TV personality, Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman returns to join Lauren on the judging panel, alongside new addition Colin Asuncion , a talented baker, recipe developer, and food media personality.

The skilled contestants battling it out to see who takes the cake on Halloween Bakeshop include:

Jill Campbell , @rockabilly_mamma – 43, Owner, Rockabilly Bakes and Personal Trainer, Sacramento, Calif.

, – 43, Owner, Rockabilly Bakes and Personal Trainer, Sacramento, Calif. Daniel Damazio , @danieldamazio – 34, Wedding Cake Designer, Montreal, Que.

, – 34, Wedding Cake Designer, Montreal, Que. Andrea Ortiz Fuentes , @andreaortizfuentes – 30, Custom Cake Designer, Vancouver, B.C.

, – 30, Custom Cake Designer, Vancouver, B.C. Harneet Jolly , @chefharneetjolly – 29, Toronto, Ont.

, – 29, Toronto, Ont. Lizz Joncas , @litlbite – 31, Baker and Chef, Windsor, Ont.

, – 31, Baker and Chef, Windsor, Ont. Gigi Williams Jones , @fleurdetreatsandsweets – 58, Owner, Fleur De Treat & Sweets, Atlanta, Ga.

, – 58, Owner, Fleur De Treat & Sweets, Atlanta, Ga. Jon-James Leonardo , @leonardoughs – 36, Owner, Leonardoughs, North Hills, Calif.

, – 36, Owner, Leonardoughs, North Hills, Calif. Taneka Weldon, @whimsycakesbytaneka – 44, Owner, Whimsy Cakes, Randallstown, Md.

Lactantia, known for its delicious dairy products that help make every moment more enjoyable, will be stocking the Halloween Bakeshop pantry with its high-quality product portfolio. Throughout the season, bakers will have Lactantia on hand as they bring their Halloween creations to life, adding delicious taste to every recipe and creating memorable moments around homemade treats.