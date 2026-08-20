Pluto TV Canada Live TV Channel Lineup

The Following is a list of the Live TV (FAST Channels) available on Pluto TV Canada:
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Andromeda
Doctor Who Classic
One Piece
Pluto Anime
Pluto Sci-fi
Stargate
The Outer Limits
The X-Files
MOVIES
Fresh Movies by VVS Films (Canadian)
MovieSphere by Lionsgate
OUTflix Movies (Canadian)
Pluto Summer of Movies (Seasonal)
Pluto Action Movies
Pluto Comedy Movies
Pluto Drama Movies
Pluto Horror
Pluto Retro Action Movies
Pluto Spicy (NEW!)
Christmas 365
Romance 365
Thrillers 365
COMEDY
America’s Funniest Home Videos
Anger Management
Are We There Yet?
Cheers
Comedy Central
Comedy Central Animation
Fail Army
Family Ties (NEW!)
Frasier
Hit Sitcoms by WBtv
Just For Laughs Gags
Married… with Children
MTV Ridiculousness
Pluto British Comedy
Pluto Comedy
Pluto More Comedy (Becker, Spin City & Wings)
Scare Tactics
The Conners
The King of Queens
The Pet Collective
SOUTH PARK
South Park
South Park: Welcome to Canada!
South Park: Cartman Collection
South Park: Kenny Collection
South Park: Kyle Collection
South Park: Stan Collection
South Park En Français
CLASSIC TV COMEDY
Happy Days
Hogan’s Heroes (NEW!)
I Love Lucy
Three’s Company
Taxi
Classic TV Comedy (NEW!) (Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., My Three Sons & Petticoat Junction)
Classic TV Families (That Girl, The Brady Bunch, The Odd Couple & Webster)
The Andy Griffith Show
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Dick Van Dyke Show
CLASSIC TV
Classic TV Crime Drama (Cagney & Lacey & In the Heat of the Night)
Classic TV Variety (Johnny Carson, The Carol Burnett Show & The Ed Sullivan Show)
Matlock
Mission: Impossible
Perry Mason
Retro Crime Action (Hawaii Five-O & MacGyver)
Retro Crime Drama (Hunter, The Commish & Wiseguy)
WESTERNS
Bonanza
Pluto Classic Movies Westerns
Pluto Westerns
Rawhide
The Wild Wild West (NEW!)
Walker, Texas Ranger
Wyatt Earp
CRIME DRAMA
FBI
NCIS
NCIS: Los Angeles
JAG
Midsomer Murders
Nash Bridges
Pluto Crime Drama
TRUE CRIME
48 Hours
Aftershock Real Crime
Busted At The Border (Canadian)
Crime & Justice
Crime Up Close
Forensic Files
Pluto True Crime
The FBI Files
The New Detectives
True Crime Now (Canadian)
Unsolved Mysteries
PARANORMAL
APTN Beyond (Canadian)
Ghost Hunters
Haunt TV (Canadian)
Pluto Paranormal
DRAMA
7th Heaven (NEW!)
All My Children
Baywatch
Degrassi
Doc Martin
Nashville
Nonstop Drama (Canadian)
Super Channel Hearties (Canadian)
Touched by an Angel (NEW!)
Weeds / Nurse Jackie
REALITY
All Reality by We TV
American Pickers
Ax Men
Bar Rescue
Bondi Rescue
Cheaters
Dance Moms
Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Duck Dynasty
Hardcore Pawn
MTV Catfish
MTV Dating
MTV Jersey Shore
MTV Reality
Pluto Adventure
Pluto Reality
Rig TV
River Monsters
Wicked Tuna
COMPETITION REALITY
America’s Next Top Model
Come Dine With Me
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen
Ink Master
Iron Chef
Kitchen Battles (Canadian)
Project Runway
Survivor
The Challenge
World of Love Island
GAME SHOWS
Deal or No Deal
Family Feud Classic
Game Show Central
Let’s Make A Deal
The Price is Right: The Barker Era
The Price is Right
DAYTIME & TALK SHOWS
Best of Dr. Phil
Best of The Drew Barrymore Show
Confess by Nosey
Hot Ones
Judge Judy
Nosey
The Graham Norton Show
DOCUMENTARY + SCIENCE
Beyond History
History & Warfare
Mayday: Air Disaster
Modern Marvels
NEWS + OPINION
Bloomberg TV+
CBC News
CBS News 24/7
CNN Headlines
Global National
Radio-Canada Info
The Weather Network
LOCAL NEWS
CBC News BC
CBC News Toronto
Global News BC
Global News Calgary
Global News Edmonton
Global News Halifax
Global News Kingston
Global News Lethbridge
Global News Okanagan
Global News Peterborough
Global News Regina
Global News Saskatoon
Global News Toronto
Global News Montreal
Global News Winnipeg
HOME + FOOD
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Antiques Roadshow UK
Fixers and Flippers (Canadian)
Homeful (Canadian)
Income Property (Canadian)
Leave it to Bryan (Canadian)
Reno Rehab
Reno Duo
Tiny House Nation
The Martha Stewart Channel
KIDS
Arthur
Dora TV
Garfield & Friends
Max & Ruby
Nick Jr.
NickToons
Pluto Retro Kid
Pokémon
SpongeBob SquarePants
Totally Turtles
Transformers TV
KIDS EN FRANÇAIS
Bob L’Eponge
Tortues Ninja TV
SPORTS
NFL Channel (NEW!)
BBC Top Gear
DAZN TV
FIFA+
MODUS Super Series Darts
Monster Jam
Pluto Cars
Pluto Snooker 900
TNA Wrestling
UFC
Willow Sports (Cricket)
World Poker Tour
MUSIC
MTV Biggest Pop
MTV Classic
MTV Spankin’ New
Qello Concerts
Yo! MTV