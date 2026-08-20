Pluto TV Canada Live TV Channel Lineup

The Following is a list of the Live TV (FAST Channels) available on Pluto TV Canada:

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Andromeda

Doctor Who Classic

One Piece

Pluto Anime

Pluto Sci-fi

Stargate

The Outer Limits

The X-Files

MOVIES

Fresh Movies by VVS Films (Canadian)

MovieSphere by Lionsgate

OUTflix Movies (Canadian)

Pluto Summer of Movies (Seasonal)

Pluto Action Movies

Pluto Comedy Movies

Pluto Drama Movies

Pluto Horror

Pluto Retro Action Movies

Pluto Spicy (NEW!)

Christmas 365

Romance 365

Thrillers 365

COMEDY

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Anger Management

Are We There Yet?

Cheers

Comedy Central

Comedy Central Animation

Fail Army

Family Ties (NEW!)

Frasier

Hit Sitcoms by WBtv

Just For Laughs Gags

Married… with Children

MTV Ridiculousness

Pluto British Comedy

Pluto Comedy

Pluto More Comedy (Becker, Spin City & Wings)

Scare Tactics

The Conners

The King of Queens

The Pet Collective

SOUTH PARK

South Park

South Park: Welcome to Canada!

South Park: Cartman Collection

South Park: Kenny Collection

South Park: Kyle Collection

South Park: Stan Collection

South Park En Français

CLASSIC TV COMEDY

Happy Days

Hogan’s Heroes (NEW!)

I Love Lucy

Three’s Company

Taxi

Classic TV Comedy (NEW!) (Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., My Three Sons & Petticoat Junction)

Classic TV Families (That Girl, The Brady Bunch, The Odd Couple & Webster)

The Andy Griffith Show

The Beverly Hillbillies

The Dick Van Dyke Show

CLASSIC TV

Classic TV Crime Drama (Cagney & Lacey & In the Heat of the Night)

Classic TV Variety (Johnny Carson, The Carol Burnett Show & The Ed Sullivan Show)

Matlock

Mission: Impossible

Perry Mason

Retro Crime Action (Hawaii Five-O & MacGyver)

Retro Crime Drama (Hunter, The Commish & Wiseguy)

WESTERNS

Bonanza

Pluto Classic Movies Westerns

Pluto Westerns

Rawhide

The Wild Wild West (NEW!)

Walker, Texas Ranger

Wyatt Earp

CRIME DRAMA

FBI

NCIS

NCIS: Los Angeles

JAG

Midsomer Murders

Nash Bridges

Pluto Crime Drama

TRUE CRIME

48 Hours

Aftershock Real Crime

Busted At The Border (Canadian)

Crime & Justice

Crime Up Close

Forensic Files

Pluto True Crime

The FBI Files

The New Detectives

True Crime Now (Canadian)

Unsolved Mysteries

PARANORMAL

APTN Beyond (Canadian)

Ghost Hunters

Haunt TV (Canadian)

Pluto Paranormal

DRAMA

7th Heaven (NEW!)

All My Children

Baywatch

Degrassi

Doc Martin

Nashville

Nonstop Drama (Canadian)

Super Channel Hearties (Canadian)

Touched by an Angel (NEW!)

Weeds / Nurse Jackie

REALITY

All Reality by We TV

American Pickers

Ax Men

Bar Rescue

Bondi Rescue

Cheaters

Dance Moms

Dog Whisperer with Caesar Millan

Dog the Bounty Hunter

Duck Dynasty

Hardcore Pawn

MTV Catfish

MTV Dating

MTV Jersey Shore

MTV Reality

Pluto Adventure

Pluto Reality

Rig TV

River Monsters

Wicked Tuna

COMPETITION REALITY

America’s Next Top Model

Come Dine With Me

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen

Ink Master

Iron Chef

Kitchen Battles (Canadian)

Project Runway

Survivor

The Challenge

World of Love Island

GAME SHOWS

Deal or No Deal

Family Feud Classic

Game Show Central

Let’s Make A Deal

The Price is Right: The Barker Era

The Price is Right

DAYTIME & TALK SHOWS

Best of Dr. Phil

Best of The Drew Barrymore Show

Confess by Nosey

Hot Ones

Judge Judy

Nosey

The Graham Norton Show

DOCUMENTARY + SCIENCE

Beyond History

History & Warfare

Mayday: Air Disaster

Modern Marvels

NEWS + OPINION

Bloomberg TV+

CBC News

CBS News 24/7

CNN Headlines

Global National

Radio-Canada Info

The Weather Network

LOCAL NEWS

CBC News BC

CBC News Toronto

Global News BC

Global News Calgary

Global News Edmonton

Global News Halifax

Global News Kingston

Global News Lethbridge

Global News Okanagan

Global News Peterborough

Global News Regina

Global News Saskatoon

Global News Toronto

Global News Montreal

Global News Winnipeg

HOME + FOOD

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Antiques Roadshow UK

Fixers and Flippers (Canadian)

Homeful (Canadian)

Income Property (Canadian)

Leave it to Bryan (Canadian)

Reno Rehab

Reno Duo

Tiny House Nation

The Martha Stewart Channel

KIDS

Arthur

Dora TV

Garfield & Friends

Max & Ruby

Nick Jr.

NickToons

Pluto Retro Kid

Pokémon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Totally Turtles

Transformers TV

KIDS EN FRANÇAIS

Bob L’Eponge

Tortues Ninja TV

SPORTS

NFL Channel (NEW!)

BBC Top Gear

DAZN TV

FIFA+

MODUS Super Series Darts

Monster Jam

Pluto Cars

Pluto Snooker 900

TNA Wrestling

UFC

Willow Sports (Cricket)

World Poker Tour

MUSIC

MTV Biggest Pop

MTV Classic

MTV Spankin’ New

Qello Concerts

Yo! MTV