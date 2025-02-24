Canada’s Favourite Renovations Stars Return Home This Spring Exclusively on Home Network

This Spring, Home Network continues to be the ultimate Canadian destination for lifestyle entertainment. New seasons of the Corus Original series, Renovation Resort (8×60) and Scott’s Vacation House Rules (8×60) return, along with new episodes of fan-favourite series House Hunters, Interior Design Masters, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, and more. There is only one place viewers can find new content from Home Network’s experts and stars all season long.

“We’re excited to unveil Corus Entertainment’s spring lineup for Home Network, featuring the talents of Canada’s favourite renovation and design experts,” said Jennifer Abrams, Senior Vice President of Programming & Multiplatform at Corus Entertainment. “From Scott and Bryan’s incredible vacation home transformations to Scott and Debra’s stunning rental makeovers, Home Network continues to lead the way with the most inspiring and high-quality content for our viewers.”

Renovation Resort, Season 2 kicks off the spring with two of Home Network’s biggest stars, Canada’s own, Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler. Premiering Sunday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, this season follows four brand new sets of passionate builder and designer duos from across North America. Over eight weeks the teams will battle it out as they transform empty shells into gorgeous, one-of-a-kind, luxurious waterfront vacation homes – all under the watchful eyes of McGillivray and Baeumler. Sarah Baeumler, Ali Budd, Mactar Mbaye, Sabrina McGillivray, Debra Salmoni, Caffery Van Horne, and more join the competition as guest judges this season.

This season’s competitors are Cami & Chris from Toronto, ON, Melissa & Shannon from Charlotte, NC, Rasheeda & Jacob from Philadelphia, PA, and Hollie & Graham from Orangeville, ON. The team with the best vacation home will take home the title of Renovation Resort Champion and an incredible prize of $100,000. Viewers can look forward to Scott and Bryan’s playful banter, exciting challenges, and jaw-dropping renovation reveals. Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, Corus Entertainment is excited to announce the official greenlight of Season 3, with casting starting now.

Fans will get a double dose of McGillivray as he returns for Scott’s Vacation House Rules, Season 6. Premiering Monday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Scott offers the ultimate road map to renovation and rental success with his ‘Vacation House Rules.’ Along with designer Debra Salmoni, the duo unlocks the rental potential of even the most neglected properties. This season, viewers will rediscover the Canadian countryside in revamped rentals and witness the transformation of outdated properties into charming retreats with scenic appeal.

This Spring, Home Network also sees the premiere of brand new seasons of Empty Nest Refresh, Season 1 (6×30) premiering Thursday, March 27 at 9 & 9:30 p.m. ET 6 & 6:30 p.m. PT, Grand Designs: The Street, Season 3 (7×60) premiering Thursday, March 27 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT, Interior Design Masters (8×60), Season 5 premiering Wednesday, April 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, and Zombie House Flipping, Season 6 (23×60) premiering later this Spring.

Additional spring programming includes new episodes of:

House Hunters , Mondays at 11p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

, Mondays at 11p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT and Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations , Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Selling Houses Australia , Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT

, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT Dream Home , Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT

, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT A Place in the Sun , Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

, Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT House Hunters International , Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

, Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Viewers can stream Home Network programming, including Renovation Resort Season 1 and Scott’s Vacation House Rules Seasons 1-5, anytime on STACKTV. Home Network is available now in free preview until March 31. For a complete list of Home Network programs and airtimes, visit homenetwork.ca .