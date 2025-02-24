Toronto Blue Jays on Sportsnet: 2025 Season Preview

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to take flight on Sportsnet as Spring Training gets underway and the regular season soars into view. Sportsnet has every base covered for Blue Jays fans all season long across TV, Sportsnet+, sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet app, and audio platforms.

Starting on February 22, Sportsnet will deliver exclusive Spring Training coverage from Dunedin, airing 23 games on TV and Sportsnet+, including all 16 home matchups. Fans can also tune into Spring Training radio broadcasts on the Sportsnet Radio Network or stream live audio via sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet App. Check out the full Spring Training broadcast schedule here.

Sportsnet’s comprehensive coverage of everything Blue Jays continues through the regular season, beginning with Opening Day on March 27 vs Baltimore at 3:07 p.m. ET:

TV & Sportsnet+

In the Booth – Dan Shulman delivers play-by-play, with analysis from Buck Martinez and Joe Siddall .

delivers play-by-play, with analysis from and . At the Desk – Jamie Campbell leads Blue Jays Central, joined by analysts Siddall , Caleb Joseph , and Madison Shipman for pre-, mid-, and post-game coverage.

leads Blue Jays Central, joined by analysts , , and for pre-, mid-, and post-game coverage. On the Field – Reporters Hazel Mae and Arden Zwelling bring the latest updates from the clubhouse and dugout.

and bring the latest updates from the clubhouse and dugout. Insiders – Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith deliver breaking news and insights from across the league.

Sportsnet Radio Network & On-Demand

In the Booth – Ben Shulman has the call, alongside analyst Chris Leroux . Shulman will also call select Spring Training games on TV.

has the call, alongside analyst . Shulman will also call select Spring Training games on TV. Outside the ballpark, fans can catch the latest headlines, in-depth analysis, and insider access with Sportsnet’s baseball lineup: Blair & Barker – Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker return to break down the latest storylines every weekday starting on Feb. 18 (Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, and on-demand). Jays Talk – Blair and Barker also return for post-game breakdowns, with contributions from Sho Alli (Sportsnet Radio Network & on-demand). Jays Talk Plus – Hosted daily by Blake Murphy and Julia Kreuz throughout the regular season (Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+, and on-demand). At the Letters – The go-to Blue Jays podcast returns for the 2025 season, featuring Nicholson-Smith and Zwelling ( on-demand).



Digital & Social

Sportsnet insiders Davidi, Nicholson-Smith, David Singh, and Zwelling provide exclusive interviews, breaking news, and expert analysis all season long on sportnet.ca and the Sportsnet App

