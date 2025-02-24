From Calabria to Canada: Explosive New Crave Original Docuseries, MAFIA: MOST WANTED, Premieres March 7

The new Crave Original true crime docuseries MAFIA: MOST WANTED is an unflinching exploration of organized crime in the Greater Toronto Area, and Canada. From Screen Siren Pictures in association with LAST WORD ENTERTAINMENT, the three-part, one hour series premieres on Friday, March 7 with new episodes streaming each subsequent Fridays.

MAFIA: MOST WANTED offers audiences insight into the ‘Ndrangheta, a powerful Italian organized crime syndicate, and its deep roots in Canada, where its allegedly been involved in drug trafficking, theft, financial fraud, extortion, and murder. The series challenges the perception of the Mafia as an “open secret,” shedding light on the inner workings of a Toronto crime family, and the individuals behind the infamous names.

Included in the docuseries are interviews with former mob enforcers Joe Ferraro and biker turned police informant Cecil Kirby, plus crime writer James Dubro, investigative journalist Joseph Loiero, and retired RCMP sergeants Larry Tronstad and Brad Trainor. Their firsthand accounts, combined with undercover surveillance footage, wiretaps, police intelligence files, and dramatic recreations, paint a vivid and disturbing picture of the brutality of organized crime in Canada, and the devastating consequences of their actions.

MAFIA: MOST WANTED is produced by Screen Siren Pictures in association with Last Word Entertainment and in association with Bell Media. For Screen Siren Pictures: Trish Dolman is Writer, Director and Executive Producer, Steven Thibault is Executive Producer. For Last Word: Sherry Fynbo serves as Executive Producer; James Carroll is Executive Producer. For Bell Media: Danielle Pearson is Senior Production Executive, Original Programming; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Rachel Goldstein-Couto is Head of Development, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Program

ming; and Stewart Johnston is Senior Vice-President, Content & Sales, Bell Media.