CDN Viewer’s WHAT’S ON? for April 5 – 18, 2026

On the network front, the next two weeks see the season finale of Best Medicine, Doc, High Potential, Memory of a Killer, St. Denis Medical, Scrubs, The Fall and Rise or Reggie Dinkins & Universal Basic Guys and the series finale of The Faithful: Women of the Bible. On the reality & game show front, MasterChef, The 1% Club, The Floor & The Quiz with Balls return with an all-new season, while Extracted & The Voice conclude their current season.

On the specialty and streaming front, the next two weeks see the premiere of 6 new series and the return of Beef, Crooks, Euphoria, Hacks & The Boys. New series premiering in the next two weeks include AMC’s new drama The Audacity; Apple TV’s new comedy Margo’s Got Money Troubles; Disney+’s new sci-fi adventure Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord; Hulu’s new comedy mini-series Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair; Netflix’s new comedy Big Mistakes and Peacock’s new sci-fi comedy The Miniature Wife. Also, DTF St. Louis, Dark Winds, Shrinking, Sunny Nights, The Last Thing He Told Me & The Pitt conclude their current season.

On the reality front, 3 new series premiere: Eva Longoria: Searching for France (Flavour Network), Foul Play with Anthony Davis (Slice) and Arabia’s Best Kept Secrets with Clive Standen (USA Network Canada). Also, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo Canada), My Pet Ate What? (CTV Wild Channel), The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals & The Great British Celebrity Baking Show (Flavour Network), Rock the Block (HGTV Canada), Love It or List It UK & Space Invaders (Home Network), Homicide Hunter: American Detective (Investigation Discovery Canada), Philly Homicide (Oxygen Canada) and Temptation Island (Netflix) return with an all-new season while Cooking with the Stars & Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Flavour Network) conclude their current season.

Other highlights include the premiere of 3 new documentaries: Trust Me: The False Prophet, a 4-part docuseries follows the couple who exposed the crimes of Warren Jeffs’s self-proclaimed heir; Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event, a 4-part docuseries that delves deep inside the boyband boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, revealing how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction and financial manipulation; The Dark Wizard, a 4-part docuseries explores the high-stakes life of the climbing legend who fell to his death at 43 years old.

Happy Viewing!

SUNDAY APRIL 5

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – SEASON 17 PREMIERE (Bravo Canada @ 8pm ET)

Dark Winds – SEASON 4 FINALE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

THE FAITHFUL – SERIES FINALE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

The Great British Celebrity Baking Show – SEASON 11 PREMIERE (Flavour Netwowrk @ 9pm ET)

My Pet Ate What? – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (CTV Wild Channel @ 9pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 6



STAR WARS: MAUL – SHADOW LORD – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+)

After the Clone Wars, Maul plots to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

Extracted – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

St. Denis Medical – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV2 and NBC @ 8pm ET)

Memory of a Killer – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and FOX @ 9pm ET)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals – SEASON 10 PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Buried in the Backyard – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 7

Best Medicine – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV @ 7pm ET and FOX @ 8pm ET)



ARABIA’S BEST KEPT SECRETS WITH CLIVE STANDEN – SERIES PREMIERE (USA Network Canada @ 8pm ET)

From Abu Dhabi’s shimmering towers to Al Ula’s mystical ruins, Clive goes beyond the guidebooks and ventures into landscapes few outsiders witness; he explores a land where past and present collide in spectacular fashion.

High Potential – SEASON 2 FINALE (CTV and ABC @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 8

The Boys – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Shrinking – SEASON 3 FINALE (Apple TV)



TRUST ME: THE FALSE PROPHET – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix) *4-Part Docuseries*

A cult expert and her videographer husband embed themselves in a vulnerable FLDS community in Utah, where they discover disturbing evidence about Samuel Bateman, who claims to be the successor to imprisoned prophet Warren Jeffs.

The Floor – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 9



THE MINIATURE WIFE – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave)

A technological accident serves as a catalyst for a married couple to re-evaluate their relationship’s power dynamics, leading to a dramatic showdown as they vie for control in their marriage.



BIG MISTAKES – SERIES PREMIERE (Netflix)

Blackmailed into working for gangsters, two deeply incapable siblings become the most disorganized duo in organized crime.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – SEASON 2 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Pawn Stars: Best Of – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (History Canada @ 9pm ET)



FOUL PLAY WITH ANTHONY DAVIS – SERIES PREMIERE (Slice @ 9pm ET)

Turning the tables on the locker-room dynamic, athletes from all sports pull pranks on their teammates and sports-world friends; the team behind “Impractical Jokers” helps them see the prank through from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

Hacks – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET)

FRIDAY APRIL 10

The Last Thing He Told Me – SEASON 2 FINALE (Apple TV)



MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE’S STILL UNFAIR – SERIES PREMIERE (Disney+ Canada) *4-Part Limited Series*

After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for more than a decade, Malcolm gets dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.

Temptation Island – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)

SUNDAY APRIL 12

Universal Basic Guys – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 8:31pm ET)



THE AUDACITY – SERIES PREMIERE (AMC+ and AMC @ 9pm ET)

In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power.

Euphoria – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (HBO Canada @ 9pm ET)

Love It or List It UK – SEASON 8 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 10pm ET)

DTF St. Louis – SEASON 1 FINALE (Crave 1 @ 11pm ET)

MONDAY APRIL 13

The 1% Club – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (FOX @ 8pm ET)

Rock the Block – SEASON 7 PREMIERE (HGTV Canada @ 8pm ET)

Philly Homicide – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Oxygen Canada @ 8pm ET)

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV and NBC @ 8:30pm ET)

The Quiz with Balls – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 9pm ET)

Sunny Nights – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV Drama Channel @ 9pm ET)

Space Invaders – SEASON 5 PREMIERE (Home Network @ 9pm ET)



BOY BAND CONFIDENTIAL: A HOLLYWOOD DEMONS EVENT – SERIES PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Docuseries airs April 13 & 14*

Going deep inside the boy band boom of the late 1990s and early aughts to reveal how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities, while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction and financial manipulation.

Dark Winds – SEASON 3 PREMIERE (CTV Sci-fi Channel @ 10pm ET)

TUESDAY APRIL 14

Crooks – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



THE DARK WIZARD – SERIES PREMIERE (Crave 1 @ 9pm ET) *4-Part Docuseries*

Dean Potter, the groundbreaking yet divisive climber, base jumper and highline walker, accomplishes stunning feats while confronting his personal struggles.

Doc – SEASON 2 FINALE (FOX @ 9pm ET)

The Voice – SEASON 29 FINALE (CTV2 and NBC @ 9pm ET)

Cooking with the Stars – SEASON 5 FINALE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

WEDNESDAY APRIL 15



MARGO’S GOT MONEY TROUBLES – SERIES PREMIERE (Apple TV)

The daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo is a recent college dropout and aspiring writer; faced with a new baby, mounting pile of bills and dwindling number of ways to pay them, Margo must find a way forward.

Scrubs – SEASON 1 FINALE (CTV @ 7:30pm ET and ABC @ 8pm ET)

MasterChef – SEASON 16 PREMIERE (CTV and FOX @ 8pm ET)

Homicide Hunter: American Detective – SEASON 6 PREMIERE (Investigation Discovery Canada @ 9pm ET)

THURSDAY APRIL 16

Beef – SEASON 2 PREMIERE (Netflix)



EVA LONGORIA: SEARCHING FOR FRANCE – SERIES PREMIERE (Flavour Network @ 9pm ET)

Follows the actress on a flavorful journey through France to uncover the historical roots of the country’s culinary leadership and explore how it became the global standard for fine dining.

The Pitt – SEASON 2 FINALE (USA Network Canada @ 10pm ET)

FRIDAY APRIL 17



AMERICAN GLADIATORS – SERIES PREMIERE (Amazon Prime Video)

Follows amateur contenders competing against 16 American Gladiators in physical challenges including Joust, Powerball, Hang Tough, The Wall, The Ring and Collision for $100,000 and the champion title.