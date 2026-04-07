Colleen Jones to be inducted into the CBC News Hall of Fame

CBC News today announced that veteran journalist and sports broadcaster Colleen Jones will be posthumously inducted into the CBC News Hall of Fame this spring. With a career at CBC that spanned nearly 40 years across news and sports, Jones was known for her coverage of her home province of Nova Scotia, and the sport of curling, which she personally excelled at.

“Colleen brought the same boundless energy, enthusiasm, discipline and work ethic to her journalism that she brought to her curling career,” said Brodie Fenlon, General Manager and Editor-in-Chief of CBC News. “She was the brightest of lights, on screen and off, and an inspiration to so many in the newsroom.”

Born in Halifax, Jones joined the CBC in 1986 and was the first female sports anchor in the province. She went on to host CBC Newsworld, and covered 10 Olympic Games throughout her career. In 2012, she returned to CBC Nova Scotia as a reporter, sharing stories from her community.

Jones was also an accomplished curler. In 1979, at the age of 19, she won a silver medal in curling at the Canada Games, and in 1982, she was the youngest female skip to win a Scotties Tournament of Hearts. She would win that tournament five more times, as well as two world titles in 2001 and 2004, and the Canadian and the World Senior Women’s Curling Championships.

Jones was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2024, she was invested into the Order of Canada by Governor General Mary Simon in recognition of her athletic accomplishments and broadcast career. After a three-year battle with cancer, Jones passed away in November 2025. Partnered with the Grand Slam of Curling, a Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser has raised nearly $9,000 in her memory.

The CBC News Hall of Fame was established in 2015 to honour individuals who have demonstrated a lasting impact on the CBC and Canadian journalism. Jones will join previous inductees Knowlton Nash, Joe Schlesinger, Barbara Frum, Trina McQueen, Peter Stursberg, Matthew Halton, Ernest Tucker, Rassi Nashalik, Ann Medina, Adrienne Clarkson, and Michael D’Souza.