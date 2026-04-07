BNN Bloomberg’s Andrew Bell Announces Retirement

Longtime BNN Bloomberg anchor Andrew Bell announced today his decision to retire. The announcement comes following a remarkable career in journalism that has spanned 44 years, including 25 years with BNN Bloomberg. Bell’s final broadcast is Thursday, April 30.

“The past 25 years have been the happiest of my life. I still can’t believe I get paid to discuss fascinating topics with people who know infinitely more than me,” said Bell. “It’s been a wild ride, including the tech selloff at the start of the century, the abyss of the global financial crisis, the shock when income trusts were torpedoed, and the current stunning advent of AI. I’m so grateful to our dedicated viewers and my talented colleagues, and though I’ve made the decision to say goodbye, I will continue to follow my beloved crude oil, copper, corn, and cobalt, and I’ll have BNN Bloomberg running on the TV in the kitchen. Now it’s on to pursuing my next goal: playing King Lear at Stratford.”

“Andrew’s commitment to insightful business journalism has made an enduring impact on BNN Bloomberg and on audiences nationwide,” said Richard Gray, VP News, Bell Media. “His ability to bring clarity and depth to even the most complex financial stories has made him a trusted voice for Canadians. We thank him for his many contributions over the years and will spend the next few weeks celebrating his career. We wish Andrew the very best in his retirement.”

A native of Dublin, Ireland, Bell worked as an investment reporter and editor with The Globe and Mail prior to joining BNN Bloomberg in 2001.

As the host of BNN Bloomberg’s COMMODITIES, Bell is a specialist on everything drilled, grown, and dug out of the ground. He is known for delivering straightforward, well-researched assessments on the trending stocks of the day, and for taking audiences through the detailed numbers while asking experts the tough questions.

Bell is the author of Mutual Funds for Canadians for Dummies.