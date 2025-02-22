Super Channel Acquires Critically Acclaimed Series Boiling Point, premiering March 13

Super Channel has acquired the critically acclaimed series, Boiling Point, from BBC Studios. The five-episode (5 x 45) series will premiere on March 13 at 9 p.m. ET on Super Channel Fuse. Based on the BAFTA award-winning film that was shot entirely in one take, the series follows the same team juggling their personal lives alongside the challenge of running a new kitchen. Often compared to The Bear, but “darker, meaner and more intense,” Boiling Point is impressively Certified Fresh 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“We are thrilled to bring this exceptional series to Super Channel,” said Kim Ball, Chief Content Officer. “Fans of The Bear are sure to eat up this bingeable limited series which serves up equal parts high-octane drama combined with phenomenal performances, set in the high stakes world of the London restaurant scene.”

Eight months after her mentor Andy Jones (Stephen Graham, Boardwalk Empire) suffered a heart attack, head chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) and her old kitchen crew are battling to forge a name for new London based restaurant Point North. The series follows the team as the stresses of keeping the restaurant going bear down on them amidst a hospitality industry in crisis. With the pressure to draw in new customers and keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives alongside the punishing intensity of life inside the kitchen.

Boiling Point is produced by Ascendant Fox and Matriarch Productions with Made Up Productions for the BBC. Executive Producers are Hester Ruoff, Bart Ruspoli, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters and James Cummings, as well as Philip Barantini who also directed. Graham Drover is Series Producer. BBC Studios is handling global distribution.