ETALK Brings Canadians Closer to the Stars at the 97th OSCARS®, March 2 on CTV

As announced on ETALK, Canada’s entertainment news program, CTV is front-and-centre delivering extensive coverage of the OSCARS®, and offering viewers unparalleled access to the biggest night in Hollywood. The 97th OSCARS® airs live Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

ETALK kicks off its multi-platform coverage with ETALK LIVE AT THE OSCARS®, beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, the CTV app, and ETALK‘s YouTube channel. Anchor Tyrone Edwards returns to lead the red carpet coverage from ETALK‘s prime interview position – second only to host U.S. broadcaster ABC – conducting one-on-one interviews with this year’s nominees. Meanwhile, Senior Correspondent Lainey Lui and L.A. Correspondent Liz Trinnear, have a birds-eye view of the OSCARS red carpet, providing live commentary from their exclusive balcony position outside the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Real-time updates, including the most buzzed-about arrivals, red carpet interviews, and behind-the-scenes moments, are shared throughout the night across ETALK‘s social platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Building on last year’s success, immediately following the ceremony, ETALK AFTER THE OSCARS® returns on CTV, CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV app. Live from the rooftop of the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt overlooking the L.A. skyline, hosts Edwards, Lui, and Trinnear break down the biggest Oscar® moments – from fashion to the biggest snubs and surprises – in the 30-minute live show. Following the broadcast, the episode is available to stream on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV App.

ETALK is the destination for all-things OSCARS. Kicking off Friday, Feb. 28, ETALK anchors the show from the red carpet as final preparations for Hollywood’s biggest night are underway. Then, on Monday, ETALK returns with its comprehensive OSCARS recap show, including a deeper look into the evening’s most viral moments and highlights from the official OSCARS after party, the Governors Ball, the Vanity Fair Party, and more. The 30-minute episode airs Monday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streams the next day on Crave.

Follow @etalkctv across social media for the latest OSCARS news and behind-the-scenes dispatches from the ETALK team, plus extended red carpet interviews, real-time fashion coverage, and award show highlights.

The 97th OSCARS, hosted by Conan O’Brien, airs live from coast-to-coast-to-coast at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.