All-New Original Series QUEEN OF THE CASTLE Begins Its Reign on CTV Life Channel, March 26

New CTV Life Channel Original series QUEEN OF THE CASTLE becomes the crown jewel of Wednesday nights beginning March 26, as the chaotically-heartwarming docuseries airs at 8 p.m. ET on CTV Life, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave. The hour-long, eight-episode series follows Canadian socialite Dr. Ann Kaplan Mulholland and her entrepreneur husband Dr. Stephen Mulholland as they turn their lives upside down after the last of their six children leaves home. The two empty-nesters move to England and take on the ambitious task of turning their newly acquired medieval castle in the heart of Kent, U.K. into a luxurious world-class destination.

Set in the quiet English town of Hythe, the arrival of Ann, a force of nature with grand plans and the business savvy to pull it off, takes the local community by storm. With her husband Stephen – a world-renowned plastic surgeon– at her side, the pair are ready to give Lympne Castle the makeover of its century-long lifetime. With a dedicated team of castle staff and tradesmen supporting the renovation, they contend with construction chaos, quirky events, discerning guests, and so much more. Along the way, Ann forges unexpected friendships – from elderly neighbours to the town Vicar – and what she initially saw as a business opportunity quickly evolves into something much more personal.

In the premiere episode, “Taking the Throne” (airing Wednesday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CTV Life, CTV.ca, and the CTV app, and streaming next day on Crave), Ann and Stephen become the new owners of Lympne Castle. With the deed in hand, the pair take on their first ambitious project by tackling a renovation in the castle’s new restaurant.